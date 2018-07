Andrii Govorov-Un “Super-Normal” Man Che Conquista Il Record Del Mondo Con la preziosa collaborazione di Stefano Nurra. Video analista e coach della Turkish Swimming Federation, di Energy Standard Swim Club, e…

Denver’s Sid Farber Posts 50.2 100 Free On Day 1 of Mt. Hood Sectional Kaitlyn Dobler, a 16 year old from The Dolphins Portland Swimming, was a double event winner on day 1, taking the women’s 100 free and 200 breast, which were also back-to-back events.

Giovanny Lima Posts 1:50.2 200 Free To Win At Jenks Sectional Day 2 Paul Le (Missouri State) took the men’s 100 fly with a 54.13. Le was out fast, posting a 24.75 on the first 50, but came home in 29.38.

Destin Lasco Posts 51.2 100 Free On Day 2 Of Mid Atlantic Champs Mia Abruzzo, a 15 year old out of Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics, took the women’s 200 fly with a 2:16.19.

Regan Smith Does Not Set Goal Times? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com USA National Teamer, Regan Smith, does not set goal times. That was a surprise to hear. Most elite swimmers are driven by goal times–but Regan is only 16 years old. It sounds like she’s going with the flow, trusting her training, and not putting too much pressure on herself.

Il Coaching é Gestione Di Risorse Umane-Come Valorizzare L’atleta Ci sono due aspetti del coaching. Il primo aspetto del coaching è essere in grado di insegnare lo sport e…