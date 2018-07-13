Kieran Smith Posts 23.3 50 Fr, 2:00 200 Back At CT Senior Champs Day 1

CT 2018 Senior Championships LC
- Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th
- Freeman Athletic Center Pool, Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT
- Long Course Meters
- Results on MeetMobile, search “CT 2018 Senior Championships LC”
The Connecticut Long Course Senior Championship kicked off on Thursday, July 12th at Wesleyan University. Kieran Smith, a National Junior Teamer who will be a Florida Gator in the Fall, swam to victory in 2 events on day 1: the 50 free and 200 back. In the 50 free, Smith posted a 23.33 to knock .62 seconds off his previous best of 23.95, which he set at this meet last year. Smith also posted a quick 2:00.95 to win the 200 back, just narrowly missing his best time of 2:00.80 from last Summer’s Nationals. Those times are solid for Smith, who is likely swimming on not a lot of rest due to Nationals being only 2 weeks away.
Smith also anchored the winning 400 free relay. The Ridgefield Aquatic Club team of Andrew Solivan, Lexo Walker, James Huang, and Smith posted a 3:30.24 to win the event. Unfortunately, the splits are incomplete, so it’s impossible to know what Smith’s split was. However, the splits do show that Smith’s last 50 was a 25.93, which if true, means there is a good possibility that he was sub-50 seconds.
Sophie Angus, who swims for Weston Swimming Inc and Northwestern University took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:09.87, marking her 4th fastest time ever, and her 4th time under 1:10. Angus took the race out pretty fast, hitting the 50 mark at 32.86, and came home in 37.01.
Kate Hazlett, a 17 year old from Greenwich YMCA Dolphins, was a double event winner, taking the women’s 200 back and 50 free. In the 200 Back, Hazlett shaved .01 seconds off her personal best by going 2:15.66. Hazlett had a great front half, hitting the 100 at 1:05.70, but fell off that pace a bit, coming home in 1:09.96. In the 50 free< Hazlett took 1st with a 26.69, coming in .25 seconds off her personal best.
Other Event Winners:
- Men’s 100 Breast: AJ Bornstein (Ridgefield Aquatic Club) – 1:04.41
- Women’s 1500 Free: Elizabeth Boeckman (Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club) – 17:14.74
- Men’s 800 Free: James Plage (Aquabears) – 8:21.25
