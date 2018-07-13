Kieran Smith Posts 23.3 50 Fr, 2:00 200 Back At CT Senior Champs Day 1

CT 2018 Senior Championships LC

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15th

Freeman Athletic Center Pool, Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile, search “CT 2018 Senior Championships LC”

The Connecticut Long Course Senior Championship kicked off on Thursday, July 12th at Wesleyan University. Kieran Smith, a National Junior Teamer who will be a Florida Gator in the Fall, swam to victory in 2 events on day 1: the 50 free and 200 back. In the 50 free, Smith posted a 23.33 to knock .62 seconds off his previous best of 23.95, which he set at this meet last year. Smith also posted a quick 2:00.95 to win the 200 back, just narrowly missing his best time of 2:00.80 from last Summer’s Nationals. Those times are solid for Smith, who is likely swimming on not a lot of rest due to Nationals being only 2 weeks away.

Smith also anchored the winning 400 free relay. The Ridgefield Aquatic Club team of Andrew Solivan, Lexo Walker, James Huang, and Smith posted a 3:30.24 to win the event. Unfortunately, the splits are incomplete, so it’s impossible to know what Smith’s split was. However, the splits do show that Smith’s last 50 was a 25.93, which if true, means there is a good possibility that he was sub-50 seconds.

Sophie Angus, who swims for Weston Swimming Inc and Northwestern University took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:09.87, marking her 4th fastest time ever, and her 4th time under 1:10. Angus took the race out pretty fast, hitting the 50 mark at 32.86, and came home in 37.01.

Kate Hazlett, a 17 year old from Greenwich YMCA Dolphins, was a double event winner, taking the women’s 200 back and 50 free. In the 200 Back, Hazlett shaved .01 seconds off her personal best by going 2:15.66. Hazlett had a great front half, hitting the 100 at 1:05.70, but fell off that pace a bit, coming home in 1:09.96. In the 50 free< Hazlett took 1st with a 26.69, coming in .25 seconds off her personal best.

Other Event Winners: