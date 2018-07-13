Destin Lasco Posts 51.2 100 Free On Day 2 Of Mid Atlantic Champs

MIDDLE ATLANTIC LC SR CHAMPS 2018

Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th

Arthur D. Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University), Lewisburg, PA

Hosted by West Shore YMCA and Hershey Aquatic Club

Long Course Meters

Live Results

Day 1 Recap

The 2nd day of the 2018 Middle Atlantic Champs featured the 200 fly, 100 free, and 400 free. Destin Lasco (Pleasantville Aquatics), the boys 15-16 100 back National Age Group Record-Holder, won the men’s 100 free with a 51.26. That time was a little off his personal best of 50.46, however with Nationals and Junior Nationals just weeks away, it is unlikely that Lasco is very rested for this meet. He also split the race incredibly tightly, going out in 25.13, and coming back in 26.13. Lasco’s older brother Glenn Lasco came in 2nd with a 52.13, shaving .15 seconds off his personal best.

Mia Abruzzo, a 15 year old out of Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics, took the women’s 200 fly with a 2:16.19. That time comes in a little over a second off her personal best of 2:14.89. Abruzzo faded a bit on the end, going out in 30.61, then posting splits of 34.76, 35.11, and 35.71 respectively. Ivan Puskovitch, a 17 year old out of Episcopal AcademyAquatic Club, won the men’s 200 fly with a 2:06.18. Puskovitch shaved .55 seconds off his previous best time with that swim. Puskovitch went on to win the men’s 400 free, posting a 4:01.32. His best time comes in at 3:59.46.

Morgan Scott (Central Bucks Swim Team), 18, took the women’s 100 free, posting a 57.11. She was out in 27.72, and came back in 29.39. Scott came in over a second off her personal best of 56.08, which she set back in 2016. Scott then turned around and won the women’s 400 free, the next women’s event, with a 4:24.57, beating out Abigail Doss (16 – Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA) by just under a second. Scott was well off her personal best of 4:17.95, but was still pretty solid considering she’d just raced the 100. Doss touched in 4:25.51, coming in 5.01 seconds off her personal best of 4:20.50.