Giller Out, Molacek Going After 200 IM on ACCs Day 2

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
- Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
- Live Results: here
- Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
- Psych Sheet
- Championship Central
Heat sheets for the second day of the 2019 ACC Championships didn’t bring any huge revelations, but they do show that UVA sophomore Robby Giller is out of both the 500 free and the 200 IM today. Giller was only entered in four events and didn’t swim in either relay last night, so this isn’t simply a matter of paring down his event schedule. He probably wasn’t going to swim both events anyway, but he did place 4th in the 500 last year. If Giller is out for the meet, that would be a fairly big blow to the Cavaliers, as Giller was their leading scorer at last year’s meet.
NC State’s Jacob Molacek and Coleman Stewart are both out of the 50 free. Molacek will be swimming the 200 IM this morning, where he is the #3 seed. He was seeded 12th in the 50 free. Stewart, meanwhile, was entered in six events, including the 50/100/200 free, the 100 fly, and both backstrokes, so he’s likely to double up tomorrow.
Full list of swimmers in the top 24 on the psych sheet who are not listed on this morning’s heat sheets:
500 Free
- Robby Giller (UVA)
- Nick Palmer (UNC)
- Curtis Wiltsey (NC State)
200 IM
- Robby Giller (UVA)
- Gabriel Munoz (GT)
50 Free
- Jacob Molacek (NC State)
- Coleman Stewart (NC State)
- Tanner Cummings (Louisville)
- Rodrigo Correia (Georgia Tech)
- Cooper Deryk (Florida State)
Curtis Wiltsey is at NC State.
Fixed, thanks.
I haven’t seen Giller swim in a while..guessing medical..a real shame after his Dec invite.
UVA men can’t catch a break this year
Ya make yer own breaks – Go PACK
MeetMobile shows Giller just got 5th in prelims with a 4:16. Maybe the scratch reports were wrong??
SwimGeek – Any chance you’re looking at last year’s?
Yep. You’re right. Mea culpa! I had pulled up MM to check a relay comparison for last year and accidentally went back to the 2018 version now.