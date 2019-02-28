Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Giller Out, Molacek Going After 200 IM on ACCs Day 2

by Robert Gibbs 7

February 28th, 2019 ACC, College, News

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
  • Live Results: here
  • Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Championship Central

Heat sheets for the second day of the 2019 ACC Championships didn’t bring any huge revelations, but they do show that UVA sophomore Robby Giller is out of both the 500 free and the 200 IM today. Giller was only entered in four events and didn’t swim in either relay last night, so this isn’t simply a matter of paring down his event schedule. He probably wasn’t going to swim both events anyway, but he did place 4th in the 500 last year. If Giller is out for the meet, that would be a fairly big blow to the Cavaliers, as Giller was their leading scorer at last year’s meet.

NC State’s Jacob Molacek and Coleman Stewart are both out of the 50 free. Molacek will be swimming the 200 IM this morning, where he is the #3 seed. He was seeded 12th in the 50 free. Stewart, meanwhile, was entered in six events, including the 50/100/200 free, the 100 fly, and both backstrokes, so he’s likely to double up tomorrow.

Full list of swimmers in the top 24 on the psych sheet who are not listed on this morning’s heat sheets:

500 Free

  • Robby Giller (UVA)
  • Nick Palmer (UNC)
  • Curtis Wiltsey (NC State)

200 IM

50 Free

  • Jacob Molacek (NC State)
  • Coleman Stewart (NC State)
  • Tanner Cummings (Louisville)
  • Rodrigo Correia (Georgia Tech)
  • Cooper Deryk (Florida State)

SwimMAC Daddy

Curtis Wiltsey is at NC State.

1 hour ago
Robert Gibbs

Fixed, thanks.

1 hour ago
Crusty

I haven’t seen Giller swim in a while..guessing medical..a real shame after his Dec invite.

UVA men can’t catch a break this year

1 hour ago
Ladymanvol

Ya make yer own breaks – Go PACK

48 minutes ago
SwimGeek

MeetMobile shows Giller just got 5th in prelims with a 4:16. Maybe the scratch reports were wrong??

36 minutes ago
Robert Gibbs

SwimGeek – Any chance you’re looking at last year’s?

35 minutes ago
SwimGeek

Yep. You’re right. Mea culpa! I had pulled up MM to check a relay comparison for last year and accidentally went back to the 2018 version now.

30 minutes ago

