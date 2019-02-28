Giller Out, Molacek Going After 200 IM on ACCs Day 2

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

Heat sheets for the second day of the 2019 ACC Championships didn’t bring any huge revelations, but they do show that UVA sophomore Robby Giller is out of both the 500 free and the 200 IM today. Giller was only entered in four events and didn’t swim in either relay last night, so this isn’t simply a matter of paring down his event schedule. He probably wasn’t going to swim both events anyway, but he did place 4th in the 500 last year. If Giller is out for the meet, that would be a fairly big blow to the Cavaliers, as Giller was their leading scorer at last year’s meet.

NC State’s Jacob Molacek and Coleman Stewart are both out of the 50 free. Molacek will be swimming the 200 IM this morning, where he is the #3 seed. He was seeded 12th in the 50 free. Stewart, meanwhile, was entered in six events, including the 50/100/200 free, the 100 fly, and both backstrokes, so he’s likely to double up tomorrow.

Full list of swimmers in the top 24 on the psych sheet who are not listed on this morning’s heat sheets:

500 Free

Robby Giller (UVA)

Nick Palmer (UNC)

Curtis Wiltsey (NC State)

200 IM

Robby Giller (UVA)

Gabriel Munoz (GT)

50 Free