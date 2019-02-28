Akron Sets Meet Record in 200 Medley Relay on MAC Championships Day 1

Mid-American Conference (MAC) – Women

Wednesday, February 27 – March 2

University of Akron, Akron, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Akron (5x) (results)

In a short session of the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, the 2019 MAC Swimming and Diving Championships commenced. But the meet started with a bang as Akron swim to a meet record and an NCAA A cut in the 200 medley relay, as they took an early team lead, and look to win another MAC title.

Day 1 Results

Team Standings After Day 1

1. Akron – 80

2. Buffalo – 64

2. Eastern Michigan – 64

4. Miami Ohio – 58

4. Bowling Green – 58

6. Ball State – 50

7. Ohio – 48

8. Toledo – 28

Akron came in the top seed in the 200 medley relay, and they sure swam like it. Sadie Fazekas (24.07), Paula Garcia (27.62), Sarah Watson (22.65), and Ragen Engel (21.94) combined for a MAC record of 1:36.28 and an NCAA A cut. That makes Akron the first mid-major women’s team this season to get a relay A cut (2nd including men, after the Harvard men’s 200 freestyle relay). Eastern Michigan was a distant second in 1:38.48, off of Delaney Duncan‘s fastest-in-the-field breaststroke split of 26.45.

Then Akron won again in the 800 freestyle relay, as Avery Movold (1:48.02), Paulina Nogaj (1:46.23), Watson (1:45.92), and Ellie Nebraska (1:46.64) combined for a MAC record of 7:06.81, and a three-and-a-half second win. Akron was consistently fast, but the top two splits in the field actually both came from second-place Miami University (7:10.32). Camila Lins De Mello (1:45.58) and Ella Moynihan (1:45.88) set the standard for the lead-off an anchor, respectively.

Today’s events also included a number of time-trials, although none approached NCAA cuts or likely event-winning times.