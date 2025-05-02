Germany’s Sven Schwarz Overtakes Daniel Wiffen’s 800 Free European Record

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two finals of the 2025 German Swimming Championships started with a bang, as Sven Schwarz powered his way to a new European Record in the men’s 800m freestyle.

The 23-year-old ripped a huge lifetime best of 7:38.12 to claim gold, defeating Florian Wellbrock and Oliver Klemet in the process. The former settled for silver well back in 7:43.79 while the latter earned bronze in 7:44.61.

Schwarz’s time shaved .07 off the former European Record of 7:38.19 Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on the books en route to winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Schwarz was in that final, reaping a 5th-place finish in a result of 7:43.59, although that wasn’t his best-ever performance.

Entering this competition, Schwarz’s career-quickest mark rested at the 7:41.77 notched at the inaugural U23 Championships to claim the gold there. That means tonight’s groundbreaking outing hacked over 3 seconds off that prior PB.

He also dropped more than a second off the previous German national record of 7:39.48 Lukas Märtens established at the 2023 World Championships.

Splits for Sven Schwarz‘s New 7:38.12 European Record

With his monster performance, Schwarz now becomes the 5th-swiftest performer in history.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 800 Free Performers All-Time

Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12, 2009 Ous Mellouli (TUN) – 7:35.27, 2009 Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:36.00, 2023 Sam Short (AUS) – 7:37.6, 2023 Sven Schwarz (GER) – 7:38.12, 2025 *European Record Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:38.19 Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:38.57, 2011 Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:38.65, 2005 Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:38.67, 2023 Lukas Märtens (GER) – 7:39.19, 2025

Schwarz is continuing the momentum Lukas Märtens kicked off with his 400m free World Record at April’s Swim Open Stockholm.

Since then, multiple age records have fallen, including Johannes Liebmann in the 1500m free and Kaii Winkler in the 100m free. Additionally, Anna Elendt produced a new national record of 2:23.93 in the women’s 200m breast at the Berlin Swim Open.

We reported how Olympic champion Wiffen has been vocal about his desire to grow his current world record resume from one (SCM 800 free) to four by the time LA 2028 rolls around. With the four-headed German monster of Schwarz, Märtens, Klemet and Wellbrock, however, he and the rest of the world will have their work cut out for them.