Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Germany’s Sven Schwarz Overtakes Daniel Wiffen’s 800 Free European Record

Comments: 13

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two finals of the 2025 German Swimming Championships started with a bang, as Sven Schwarz powered his way to a new European Record in the men’s 800m freestyle.

The 23-year-old ripped a huge lifetime best of 7:38.12 to claim gold, defeating Florian Wellbrock and Oliver Klemet in the process. The former settled for silver well back in 7:43.79 while the latter earned bronze in 7:44.61.

Schwarz’s time shaved .07 off the former European Record of 7:38.19 Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on the books en route to winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Schwarz was in that final, reaping a 5th-place finish in a result of 7:43.59, although that wasn’t his best-ever performance.

Entering this competition, Schwarz’s career-quickest mark rested at the 7:41.77 notched at the inaugural U23 Championships to claim the gold there. That means tonight’s groundbreaking outing hacked over 3 seconds off that prior PB.

He also dropped more than a second off the previous German national record of 7:39.48 Lukas Märtens established at the 2023 World Championships.

Splits for Sven Schwarz‘s New 7:38.12 European Record

With his monster performance, Schwarz now becomes the 5th-swiftest performer in history.

Top 10 Men’s LCM 800 Free Performers All-Time

  1. Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12, 2009
  2. Ous Mellouli (TUN) – 7:35.27, 2009
  3. Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:36.00, 2023
  4. Sam Short (AUS) – 7:37.6, 2023
  5. Sven Schwarz (GER) – 7:38.12, 2025 *European Record
  6. Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:38.19
  7. Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:38.57, 2011
  8. Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:38.65, 2005
  9. Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:38.67, 2023
  10. Lukas Märtens (GER) – 7:39.19, 2025

Schwarz is continuing the momentum Lukas Märtens kicked off with his 400m free World Record at April’s Swim Open Stockholm.

Since then, multiple age records have fallen, including Johannes Liebmann in the 1500m free and Kaii Winkler in the 100m free. Additionally, Anna Elendt produced a new national record of 2:23.93 in the women’s 200m breast at the Berlin Swim Open.

We reported how Olympic champion Wiffen has been vocal about his desire to grow his current world record resume from one (SCM 800 free) to four by the time LA 2028 rolls around. With the four-headed German monster of Schwarz, Märtens, Klemet and Wellbrock, however, he and the rest of the world will have their work cut out for them.

In This Story

13
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

13 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krenzig
1 minute ago

Three different German distance swimmers leading the world rankings in the 400 (Märtens), 800 (Schwarz) an 1500 (Wellbrock), crazy depth

0
0
Reply
Khachaturian
35 minutes ago

7:37 podium for worlds?

3
0
Reply
Swammer Chat
36 minutes ago

Three sub-7:40 800 freestylers from the same nation???

Swimflation is out of control😵‍💫

9
0
Reply
Dan
42 minutes ago

Unless Märtens skips the 800, Wellbrock’s 7:41.10 will not make the World Championship team – Fairly high standard.
————————–
Looks like both the men and women swam fast enough to have the 400 Free Relays qualify for Worlds.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Dan
10
0
Reply
john26
54 minutes ago

What’s Schwarz’s 1500free PB? I recall it being 14:41 or something like that, but I can’t find records of it.

In either case, it looks like he could drop down to 14:35 this week.

8
0
Reply
Samuel Huntington
1 hour ago

German petition for 4×800 free relay at Worlds and Olympics.

16
-1
Reply
none
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
50 minutes ago

4×400，4×800，4×1500，4×5000，4×10000😭😭😭😂😂😂

11
-1
Reply
Dirtswimmer
1 hour ago

No problem for Wiffen, he will take it back with 7:31.9 WR at world champs

21
-3
Reply
Danny Kapser
1 hour ago

Lukas Märtens set the former 800 free record of 7:39,10 at the 2025 Stockholm Swim Open, just about 2 weeks ago.

21
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!