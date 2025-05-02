Germany’s Sven Schwarz Overtakes Daniel Wiffen’s 800 Free European Record

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, May 1st – Sunday, May 4th
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap
- Entries/Results
Day two finals of the 2025 German Swimming Championships started with a bang, as Sven Schwarz powered his way to a new European Record in the men’s 800m freestyle.
The 23-year-old ripped a huge lifetime best of 7:38.12 to claim gold, defeating Florian Wellbrock and Oliver Klemet in the process. The former settled for silver well back in 7:43.79 while the latter earned bronze in 7:44.61.
Schwarz’s time shaved .07 off the former European Record of 7:38.19 Irishman Daniel Wiffen put on the books en route to winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Schwarz was in that final, reaping a 5th-place finish in a result of 7:43.59, although that wasn’t his best-ever performance.
Entering this competition, Schwarz’s career-quickest mark rested at the 7:41.77 notched at the inaugural U23 Championships to claim the gold there. That means tonight’s groundbreaking outing hacked over 3 seconds off that prior PB.
He also dropped more than a second off the previous German national record of 7:39.48 Lukas Märtens established at the 2023 World Championships.
Splits for Sven Schwarz‘s New 7:38.12 European Record
With his monster performance, Schwarz now becomes the 5th-swiftest performer in history.
Top 10 Men’s LCM 800 Free Performers All-Time
- Zhang Lin (CHN) – 7:32.12, 2009
- Ous Mellouli (TUN) – 7:35.27, 2009
- Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) – 7:36.00, 2023
- Sam Short (AUS) – 7:37.6, 2023
- Sven Schwarz (GER) – 7:38.12, 2025 *European Record
- Daniel Wiffen (IRL) – 7:38.19
- Sun Yang (CHN) – 7:38.57, 2011
- Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:38.65, 2005
- Bobby Finke (USA) – 7:38.67, 2023
- Lukas Märtens (GER) – 7:39.19, 2025
Schwarz is continuing the momentum Lukas Märtens kicked off with his 400m free World Record at April’s Swim Open Stockholm.
Since then, multiple age records have fallen, including Johannes Liebmann in the 1500m free and Kaii Winkler in the 100m free. Additionally, Anna Elendt produced a new national record of 2:23.93 in the women’s 200m breast at the Berlin Swim Open.
We reported how Olympic champion Wiffen has been vocal about his desire to grow his current world record resume from one (SCM 800 free) to four by the time LA 2028 rolls around. With the four-headed German monster of Schwarz, Märtens, Klemet and Wellbrock, however, he and the rest of the world will have their work cut out for them.
Three different German distance swimmers leading the world rankings in the 400 (Märtens), 800 (Schwarz) an 1500 (Wellbrock), crazy depth
7:37 podium for worlds?
Three sub-7:40 800 freestylers from the same nation???
Swimflation is out of control😵💫
Unless Märtens skips the 800, Wellbrock’s 7:41.10 will not make the World Championship team – Fairly high standard.
————————–
Looks like both the men and women swam fast enough to have the 400 Free Relays qualify for Worlds.
What’s Schwarz’s 1500free PB? I recall it being 14:41 or something like that, but I can’t find records of it.
In either case, it looks like he could drop down to 14:35 this week.
German petition for 4×800 free relay at Worlds and Olympics.
4×400，4×800，4×1500，4×5000，4×10000😭😭😭😂😂😂
No problem for Wiffen, he will take it back with 7:31.9 WR at world champs
Lukas Märtens set the former 800 free record of 7:39,10 at the 2025 Stockholm Swim Open, just about 2 weeks ago.