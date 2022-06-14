Georgia Tech adds Californian Henry Gibbs for Fall of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Junior qualifier, Henry Gibbs of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics has announced his decision to join Georgia Tech in the fall of 2023. Gibbs will be entering his senior year at Palo Alto High School this fall.

Earlier this month, Gibbs posted a pair of lifetime bests while competing at the CIF Central Coast Section Championships. Finishing in the top-8 of both his races, Gibbs finished the 500 free in 4:34.50 and the 200 IM in 1:52.54. He was just off of both of those times a week later at the CIF State Championships meet, touching in 4:36.04 and 1:53.22, respectively.

Two months before those meets, he swam to numerous lifetime bests at the Sectionals meet in College Station. One of his top performances came in the 200 fly where he dipped below 1:49, touching in 1:48.68. That time was good enough for 13th overall in the event.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:43.46

500 free – 4:34.50

1650 free – 16:01.87

100 fly – 50.56

200 fly – 1:48.68

200 IM – 1:52.54

400 IM – 3:59.36

Georgia Tech is coming off of a season that saw them finish 21st at the 2022 NCAA Championships, with senior Caio Pumputis leading the team with 18 points. Pumputis’ top finish came in the 200 IM, where he finished in 13th with a time of 1:42.13.

While Georgia Tech will be without Pumputis next season, they will return their second highest scorer from the ACC Championships, Baturalp Unlu. Unlu scored in three events last season as a freshman, making the A-final of both the 200 free and 500 free.

Gibbs will be joined as a member of the Yellow Jackets class of 2027 by Ben Irwin, who will bring a similar skill set to the team next fall. While Irwin boasts impressive backstroke times, he also has been below 49.0/1:46.0 in the butterfly events.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.