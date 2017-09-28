ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia swimming teams opened the 2017-18 season on Wednesday by sweeping Emory in a relays-only meet at Madeleine Jude Brown Aquatic Center.

The Lady Bulldogs posted a 40-21 decision in winning their 16th consecutive season opener, while the Bulldogs claimed a 38-23 victory.  Jack Bauerle, Georgia’s Tom Cousins Head Swimming and Diving Coach, improved to a perfect 42-0 against Emory.

“We saw a really good effort by our teams today,” Bauerle said. “It was solid racing throughout. The biggest thing was we had good racing without much rest in between. That will be helpful to us as we head into the duals. We’ve never had a meet like this before, so it was nice to change things up.”

The Lady Bulldogs opened the meet by taking the 200 medley relay as Kylie StewartDanielle Della TorreChelsea Britt and Veronica Burchill reached the wall in 1:43.92. The 200 freestyle relay went to Georgia as Stewart, Burchill, Britt and Meaghan Raab in 1:34.79. Georgia also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:27.37 behind Stewart, Courtney Harnish, Burchill and Stephanie Peters.

The Lady Bulldogs’ additional wins were:
• 500 crescendo relay: Katherine Aikins, Raab, Harnish and Peters, 4:27.77.
• 300 butterfly relay: Britt, Burchill and Megan Kingsley, 2:43.54.
• 300 backstroke relay: Stewart, Harnish and Britt, 2:46.24.
• 300 breaststroke relay: Jordyn Gulle, Caitlyn Casazza and Anna McKenzie, 3:13.64.

The Bulldogs opened with a win in the 200 medley relay as Blake AtmoreJames GuestCamden Murphy and Javier Acevedo went 1:32.77. Murphy, Colin MonaghanJosh Horne and Walker Higgins claimed the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.74. Georgia won the 400 freestyle in 3:04.55 with a quartet of Acevedo, Aidan Burns, Horne and Walker Higgins.

Other wins by the Bulldogs included:
• 500 crescendo relay: Acevedo, Clayton Forde, Burns and Higgins, 3:58.61.
• 300 butterfly relay: Murphy, Powell Brooks and Atmore, 2:27.57.
• 300 backstroke relay: Atmore, Youssef Said and Acevedo, 2:28.73.
• 300 breaststroke relay: Guest, Monaghan and Basil Orr, 2:50.02.

In addition, Georgia picked up wins in the mixed 200 freestyle and 400 individual medley relays. In the 200, Acevedo, Murphy, Burchill and Raab reached the wall in 1:27.83. The 400 went to Monaghan, Guest, Raab and Sammie Burchill in 3:38.22.

Georgia will open the home portion of its schedule against North Carolina on Friday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m.