Gary Cox Announced As American College Connection’s New Director of Diving

Courtesy: American College Connection

American College Connection is pleased to announce our new Director of Diving, Gary Cox. Gary served as the Assistant Diving coach at the U of Nebraska and the head coach for Nebraska Aquatics diving for 4 years.

He served as the Head Coach for Schroeder Diving and spent 12 years as the head coach at the U of Wisconsin Milwaukee. In 2001 Gary served as the USA National Team Coach at the Junior Pan Pacs in 2001.

In 2016 Gary was the recipient of the prestigious Joseph E Rodgers award presented for outstanding contributions to the YMCA Swimming and Diving movement.

He also served on the USA Diving Board of Directors and the YMCA Swimming and Diving Operations Council from 2008-2018.

“Gary and I coached together rat Nebraska for 4 years,” said American College Connection President Rick Paine. “He has the knowledge and background to project divers’ potential and to help them get connected to college coaches. Gary fits in very well with our coaching staff at ACC because he has the passion for helping young people realize their dream of diving college.”