Garrett McCaffrey Accepts Head Coach Position with Cascade Swim Club

Garrett McCaffrey, SwimSwam co-founder and former US National Team coach, will be joining the Cascade Swim Club in Seattle as the program’s new head coach.

McCaffrey, a native of Washington, swam for the University of Missouri and the University of Missouri, where he earned his degree in broadcast journalism. Most recently, he spent the last year as an assistant coach at Seattle University where he worked as an assistant coach with both the men’s and women’s teams.

Seattle hired former Utah head coach Joe Dykstra as the program’s new head coach this offseason.

Prior to his stint at Seattle U, McCaffrey oversaw Phoenix Swim Club in Arizona for ten years where he led the team to numerous state and sectional championship titles. Additionally, he has been awarded six Club Excellence medals from USA Swimming, including Silver Medal status in 2016. He was named to the USA Swimming National Team coaching staff twice while he worked with Olympic gold medalists Breeja Larson and Darian Townsend.

In addition to working with a small group of pro swimmers at Phoenix Swim Club, McCaffrey worked with many high-level junior athletes including Ohio State swimmer Mia Rankin and incoming Cal freshman Zachary Tan.

Founded in 1959, Cascade Swim Club is a member of the Pacific Northwest LSC and operates out of seven facilities located in the Seattle metropolitan area. They are a Level 4 club under USA Swimming’s Club Recognition Program.

Cascade Swim Club has produced numerous collegiate swimmers including ASU commit Grace Lindberg and NYU commit Derek Young. This past year, Cascade also put up a new National Age Group record in the 11-12 SCY 400 mixed medley relay.