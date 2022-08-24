PODCAST: Is There Hope For Struggling Swim Clubs and Their Swim Club Boards?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

For nearly four decades I’ve heard about or experienced firsthand the fallout of dysfunctional leadership at swim clubs. Club boards splinter or run amok. Bad coaches go rogue. Good coaches suffer at the hands of egotistical board members. Every situation imaginable occurs. The worst is when you learn a club board never really managed the oversight of a team’s finances, and suddenly the entire swim team is on red alert fearful the pool doors will be locked.

Renata Porter is a swim business expert with a focus on youth sports clubs. Her company provides actionable guidance and support to help clubs to shift from old mindsets to running their clubs like a business. Renata helps to put clubs on the path to positive operational outcomes. She’s hands-on, a true end-to-end partner. In sum, she gets to the heart of whatever the issue is and offers actionable solutions.

In this first podcast, we touch on her experience and the process of what she encounters. In future podcasts, we will get more granular. If you have questions, I’ll compile and use them for future discussions.

I hope you like this podcast. Swimming stands on the shoulders of club teams. If anything, I’ve learned from Renata to be more compassionate and less judgmental about club team challenges. The problems are real, understandable, but they can be solved.

Please note, Renata Porter is a SwimSwam ad partner. We made this partnership, as we do all partnerships, to support our news division, but we also made it to gain more understanding about the challenges swimming clubs encounter.

