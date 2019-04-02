Gabriele Detti Is Back, Matches Italian Record In 400 Free In Riccione

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Saturday, April 6th
- Stadio del Nuoto – Riccione (ITA)
- LCM
Be sure to check out our SwimSwam Italia Channel for more in-depth and on-site coverage.
Men’s 400m Freestyle:
- GOLD Gabriele Detti 3:43.36 Matches Italian Record
- SILVER Marco De Tullio 3:46.89
- BRONZE Domenico Acerenza 3:47.46
The reigning World Champion of the 800 meters freestyle, as well as the Olympic bronze medalist at Rio 2016 of the 400 and 1500 meters, Gabriele Detti , matched his own 400m freestyle National Record en route to the top of the podium tonight in Riccione.
Qualifying with a morning effort of 3:48.32 the only sub-3:50 mark of the field, Detti turned things up a big-time notch to match his 3:43.36 hit at this same meet 2 years ago. That crushed the 3:47.60 he raced earlier this month at the Città di Milano Trophy.
As a matter of fact, his time tonight beat out what it took for Detti to win bronze in Rio, which was 3:43.49.
Here is how Detti split he race tonight:
- 50 meters 26.12
- 100 meters 54.07
- 150 meters: 1’22.1
- 200 meters 1’50.65
- 250 meters 2’18.97
- 300 meters 2’47.56
- 350 meters 3’15.83
- 400 meters 3: 43.36 (28.50)
In a preview of what’s to come in Gwangju, Detti’s time overtakes Chinese Olympian Sun Yang‘s previous #1 time in the world of 3:43.73 from just last week’s Chinese Nationals. Detti’s time, the same as in 2017, keeps the Italian as the 11th fastest performer ever in the event.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 400 FREE
YANG
3.43.73
|2
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|3.45.17
|12/17
|3
|Henning
MUHLEITNER
|GER
|3.46.98
|03/23
|4
|Poul
ZELLMANN
|GER
|3.47.14
|03/23
|5
|Florian
WELLBROCK
|GER
|3.47.17
|03/23
Runner-up behind Detti in this evening’s final, Marco De Tullio, earned the Gwangju qualifying time as well with his 3:46.89, making his first senior national team. Bronze this evening went to Domenico Acerenza.
Let’s hope he can keep it together. He might be the first men’s 800 Olympic champ👀