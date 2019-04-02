Gabriele Detti Is Back, Matches Italian Record In 400 Free In Riccione

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Be sure to check out our SwimSwam Italia Channel for more in-depth and on-site coverage.

Men’s 400m Freestyle:

The reigning World Champion of the 800 meters freestyle, as well as the Olympic bronze medalist at Rio 2016 of the 400 and 1500 meters, Gabriele Detti , matched his own 400m freestyle National Record en route to the top of the podium tonight in Riccione.

Qualifying with a morning effort of 3:48.32 the only sub-3:50 mark of the field, Detti turned things up a big-time notch to match his 3:43.36 hit at this same meet 2 years ago. That crushed the 3:47.60 he raced earlier this month at the Città di Milano Trophy.

As a matter of fact, his time tonight beat out what it took for Detti to win bronze in Rio, which was 3:43.49.

Here is how Detti split he race tonight:

50 meters 26.12

100 meters 54.07

150 meters: 1’22.1

200 meters 1’50.65

250 meters 2’18.97

300 meters 2’47.56

350 meters 3’15.83

400 meters 3: 43.36 (28.50)

In a preview of what’s to come in Gwangju, Detti’s time overtakes Chinese Olympian Sun Yang‘s previous #1 time in the world of 3:43.73 from just last week’s Chinese Nationals. Detti’s time, the same as in 2017, keeps the Italian as the 11th fastest performer ever in the event.

Runner-up behind Detti in this evening’s final, Marco De Tullio, earned the Gwangju qualifying time as well with his 3:46.89, making his first senior national team. Bronze this evening went to Domenico Acerenza.