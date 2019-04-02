Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gabriele Detti Is Back, Matches Italian Record In 400 Free In Riccione

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 400m Freestyle:

  1. GOLD Gabriele Detti  3:43.36  Matches Italian Record
  2. SILVER  Marco De Tullio 3:46.89
  3. BRONZE  Domenico Acerenza 3:47.46

The reigning World Champion of the 800 meters freestyle, as well as the Olympic bronze medalist at Rio 2016 of the 400 and 1500 meters, Gabriele Detti , matched his own 400m freestyle National Record en route to the top of the podium tonight in Riccione.

Qualifying with a morning effort of 3:48.32 the only sub-3:50 mark of the field, Detti turned things up a big-time notch to match his 3:43.36 hit at this same meet 2 years ago. That crushed the 3:47.60 he raced earlier this month at the  Città di Milano Trophy. 

As a matter of fact, his time tonight beat out what it took for Detti to win bronze in Rio, which was 3:43.49.

Here is how Detti split he race tonight:

  • 50 meters 26.12
  • 100 meters 54.07
  • 150 meters: 1’22.1
  • 200 meters 1’50.65
  • 250 meters 2’18.97
  • 300 meters 2’47.56
  • 350 meters 3’15.83
  • 400 meters 3: 43.36 (28.50)

In a preview of what’s to come in Gwangju, Detti’s time overtakes Chinese Olympian Sun Yang‘s previous #1 time in the world of 3:43.73 from just last week’s Chinese Nationals. Detti’s time, the same as in 2017, keeps the Italian as the 11th fastest performer ever in the event.

Runner-up behind Detti in this evening’s final, Marco De Tullio, earned the Gwangju qualifying time as well with his 3:46.89, making his first senior national team. Bronze this evening went to Domenico Acerenza.

1
DCSWIM

Let’s hope he can keep it together. He might be the first men’s 800 Olympic champ👀

30 minutes ago

