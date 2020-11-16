Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Futures Top 8 Finisher Regan Geldmacher Commits to BYU

Regan Geldmacher, a current high school senior from West Richland, Washington, has committed to swim for Division I Brigham Young University. Geldmacher will graduate from Hanford High School in spring 2021 join the Cougars’ class of 2025.

Swartz is a current swimmer for the Tri-City Channel Cats along with swimming for her high school. At the 2019 WIAA Girls 4A State Championships, Geldmacher was the 500 freestyle champion with a time of 4:58.18 and placed 3rd in the 200 freestyle (1:51.50). That same year, Geldmacher placed 7th in the 1500 LCM freestyle (17:35.08) at the USA Swimming Futures Championships (Mt. Hood).

“I am super duper excited to announce my commitment to Brigham Young University!! They have a phenomenal program, coaching staff, academics, and campus! I have always known I wanted to swim in college, but didn’t realize I would be attending BYU while I was at their swim camp back in 2016. The team already feels like a family and I can’t wait to attend next fall! GO COUGS!!!”

Top SCY Times

  • 50 freestyle – 24.67
  • 200 freestyle – 1:51.17
  • 500 freestyle – 4:55.89
  • 1,000 freestyle – 10:07.30
  • 1650 freestyle – 17:22.77
  • 400 IM – 4:36.58

At the 2020 MPSF Championships, Geldmacher would have had multiple finals performances with her current best times. She would have placed 8th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.17), 10th in the 500 freestyle (4:55.89) and 14th in the 1650 freestyle (17:22.77).

At the MPSF Championships, the BYU women placed 3rd as a team.

