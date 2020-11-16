Milligan University Defeats Defending AAC Champion Union

Courtesy: Milligan Athletics

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (Nov. 14, 2020) – Tyler Cates earned the nation’s first individual “A” cut this season, while the Milligan University swim teams took down Union in crushing fashion in a dual meet Saturday afternoon.

Milligan’s women won every event on the way to a score of 202-23. The Milligan men won nine of 14 events to claim a score of 154.5 to 104.5.

“This was a fantastic way to end our first semester of competing,” Head Coach Spencer Scarth said, “and it’s a real challenge to find just one or two swims that really stood out. We had a few hiccups this week which led to our lineup going through a couple of changes, but once again, we really pulled through as a team. Our women swam extremely well without much of a push, and we were able to knock down some school records, a couple more national cuts, and the NAIA’s first A cut.”

Nationally prominent swims

Cates’ A cut came in the 200 yard backstroke, which she swam in a Milligan record 2:06.61. She also earned a B cut in the 200 freestyle.

Cates’ 200 backstroke time is one of seven Milligan marks that rank No. 1 in the NAIA this season. Maggie Blazo set the No. 1 mark in the 200 freestyle, Kaylee Williams is No. 1 in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, Gabby MacPherson is No. 1 in the 200 butterfly, Stephen Gilbert is No. 1 in the 400 individual medley, and the women’s 200 medley relay team featuring Cates, Williams, MacPherson and Blazo also is No. 1.

Several Buffs earned national B cuts. Blazo claimed national qualifying marks in the 200 free and 200 back. Williams and Bre Coley qualified in the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke and 400 individual medley. MacPherson qualified in the 100 butterfly and 200 butterfly. Erika Farring qualified in the 100 butterfly. Lindsey Grow qualified in the 400 IM. The women’s side also saw national qualifying marks from the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams.

On the men’s side, Ben Hawkins earned qualifying marks in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, Aubin Dulin qualified in the 200 breaststroke, and Gilbert qualified in the 200 backstroke, 400 backstroke and 400 IM.

“Our men had never won a conference dual meet prior to today, and they held off a very talented No. 10 Union team,” Scarth added. “Hats off to Coach Iyas and his group. They had a late-night meet on Friday but still came ready to race today. Moving forward, December will be critical to our success in championship season. We have to stay healthy and continue to train well.”

Record-setting swims

The freshman class secured all the new individual records. In addition to Cates’ 200 back record, Williams broke records in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. MacPherson broke the 100 and 200 butterfly. Gilbert set a new best Milligan mark in the 400 individual medley.

The women’s side also broke records with the aforementioned 200 medley relay team and the 400 free relay team that features Blazo, Cates, Farring and MacPherson.

Up next

With the fall slate finished, Milligan will next turn its attention to the spring semester, currently scheduled to start with a trip to Columbia on Saturday, Jan. 9.