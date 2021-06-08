Futures Qualifier Grace Dale (2022) Sends Verbal Commitment to Tulane

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Dale from Denver, Colorado has announced her intention to swim at Tulane University beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and continue my academic career at Tulane University! I would like to thank my friends, coaches and especially my family for making this possible! Roll wave🌊”

Dale swims for Regis Jesuit High School and University of Denver Hilltoppers and specializes in backstroke and freestyle. She is also strong in breaststroke, and has updated many of her lifetime bests over the last several months.

At the 2021 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships in March, she placed 4th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free, picking up new PBs in both events (23.48/51.43). She anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (23.17) and the 9th-place 400 free relay (51.59), as well.

At the SYS GAIN Invitational in April, she clocked PBs in the SCY 100 back (56.83) and the LCM 50 free (27.31) and 200 free (2:09.56). In May, she added a PB in the 100m back (1:06.62) at the TOPS Last Train to Omaha meet.

Dale will be an immediate impact player for the Wave. She would have been the top sprinter on the squad in 2020-21, scoring in the B finals of the 50/100 free at AAC Championships with senior Courtney Barker, freshman Riley Hendrix, and junior Isabelle Pelka. She also would have scored in the B final of the 100 back and the A final of the 200 back with freshmen Danielle Titus and Gianna Spremullo and sophomore Mya Drost-Parra.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.48

100 free – 51.43

200 free – 1:52.52

100 back – 56.83

200 back – 2:01.08

200 IM – 2:08.94

100 breast – 1:07.57

200 breast – 2:25.18

Dale will join the Tulane women’s swimming and diving class of 2026 with Elena Gingras, Olcaytu Hatipoğlu, Quinlan Hinerfeld, and Sydney Mullin.

