Futures Qualifier Claire Lippert Sends Verbal to the University of Connecticut

Claire Lippert, a Futures qualifier from Michigan, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Connecticut. Lippert is about to enter her senior year at Eisenhower School in Shelby Township, Michigan. She is set to arrive at U Conn in time for the 2023-2024 season.

I AM SO EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut!!! Thank you to my parents, coaches, friends and family for always supporting me, no matter what. I would not be where I am without their continuous love and support. I cannot wait to be a husky and to be with the best team out there!! “Students today, Huskies forever”❤️ROLLSKIES💙❤️🐾 GO HUSKIES🐾❤️💙

In addition to swimming for her high school, Lippert trains and competes with the Utica Shelby Swim Club. She mainly specializes in the backstroke and IM events. Lippert currently holds the Futures qualifying times in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Best Times SCY:

100 back- 57.46

200 back- 2:01.09

200 IM- 2:07.64

At the 2021 MHSAA Girls Division I (larger schools) State Championships, Lippert competed in the individual 100 backstroke and 200 IM. In the 100 back, she finished 18th with a time of 59.94. She finished 12th in the 200 IM, posting a 2:12.80. Her best times in both events were set more recently. In the 100 back, she posted a 57.46 this past February and in the 200 IM, she went 2:07.64 in March.

Last July, Lippert competed in the Huntsville Futures Championships. There, she swam the LCM 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. In the 200 IM, she dropped .32 seconds to go 2:28.75. Her previous best of 2:29.07 had been set just 10 days prior.

The University of Connecticut is a Division I program that competes in the Big East Conference. At the 2022 Big East Championships, U Conn finished second out of seven teams, just 75 points shy of first-place Villanova.

Lippert already holds times that would have scored at last year’s Big East Championships, and she still has another year of high school to continue improving. At the 2022 Championships, her best 200 back time would have placed 6th overall and been the top time for Connecticut. Senior Catherine Fazzo was their top finisher last year, coming in 7th place with a 2:01.23. Lippert’s 200 IM time would have placed 14th overall and 3rd among the Huskies.

When Lippert arrives on campus in 2023, she will be joined by fellow first-year recruits Bridget Davis, Bella Hoffman, Olivia Herbert, and Emma May. Hoffman is also a backstroker, going 57.40 in the 100 and 1:58.52 in the 200.

