Futures Medalist Hayden Lambert Gives UNLV Big Distance Addition for 2023

A distance specialist and Junior National Championships qualifier, Hayden Lambert of Friant, California has announced his 2023 college commitment, electing to join the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for this fall. Lambert is currently finishing his senior year at Clovis North High School and does his club swimming with Clovis Swim Club.

Most recently, Lambert started off December by competing at the Winter Junior Championships-West. His top finish came in the 1650 freestyle, where he took 23rd in a time of 15:34.41. He also added a time of 1:42.64 in the 200 free.

Last spring Lambert set most of his lifetime bests in the distance freestyle events while competing at the Sectionals meet in College Station. He was a finalist in all three races, with his top finish being second in the 1000 freestyle (9:11.42). He also added a 13th-place finish in the 500 free (4:30.85) and 5th place finish in the 1650 free (15:33.38).

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:41.96

500 free – 4:30.85

1000 free – 9:11.42

1650 free – 15:33.38

The UNLV Rebels have claimed two straight Western Athletic Conference titles, with their 2022 victory coming by over 200 points. The Rebels were dominant in the distance events, sweeping the podium in the 1650 and taking 2nd and 3rd in the 500. While the team’s top finishes came from a pair of current seniors, Christopher Mykkanen and Cameron Castro, sophomore Andrew Navarro took 3rd in the 1650 and 6th in the 500 as a freshman. Navarro and Lambert will have two years of overlap beginning this fall.

Last season, the Rebels qualified their 400 free relay to compete at the NCAA Championships after setting a school and conference record in the event. The team ultimately took 24th in the event.

UNLV is led by head coach Ben Loorz, who was recognized as the 2022 WAC Men’s Coach of the Year. The award was Loorz’s second, with the seventh-year head coach having also won it the previous season.

