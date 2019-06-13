Fu Yuanhui Collects 50 Back Gold To Start Chinese Summer C’ships

2019 CHINESE SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 13th – Sunday, June 16th

Ganzhou, Jiangxi

LCM

Last Chance Qualifier for World Championships

*Results only available through Chinese app

The Chinese Summer Championships kicked-off today in Ganzhou, where swimmers will have a final chance to qualify for next month’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. We’ve reached out to several Chinese sources who have yet to see the official Chinese Selection Policy at this point. As such, we’ll most likely need to wait until the Chinese Swimming Federation officially announces its roster for Worlds.

In the meantime, Olympic medalist Fu Yuanhui got her meet started with a nice 27.66 time to win the women’s 50m backstroke. That slid .3 ahead of Wang Xueer who touched in 27.96 to beat out the remainder of the pack by well over a second.

Fu has already been as fast as 27.60, a time she put up at the FINA Champions Series in her home country last April to rank #3 in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK EtieneBRA

MEDEIROS 2 Anastasia

FESIKOVA RUS 27.58 3 Yuanhui

FU CHN 27.60 4 Kaylee

McKeown AUS 27.65 5 Maria

KAMENEVA RUS 27.66 View Top 28»

Zhu Jiaming fired off a winning time of 2:09.23 in the women’s 200m fly, less than a second off of the 2:08.19 she fired off last March to take the Chinese Spring title over Zhang Yufei. That earlier mark situates Zhu as the 15th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

22-year-old two-time Asian Games relay medalist Li Guangyuan cruised to the 200m free in in 1:50.24, while Tang Yuting won the women’s 100m free in 55.79.

Additional Winners: