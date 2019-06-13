Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Fu Yuanhui Collects 50 Back Gold To Start Chinese Summer C’ships

2019 CHINESE SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, June 13th – Sunday, June 16th
  • Ganzhou, Jiangxi
  • LCM
  • Last Chance Qualifier for World Championships

*Results only available through Chinese app

The Chinese Summer Championships kicked-off today in Ganzhou, where swimmers will have a final chance to qualify for next month’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. We’ve reached out to several Chinese sources who have yet to see the official Chinese Selection Policy at this point. As such, we’ll most likely need to wait until the Chinese Swimming Federation officially announces its roster for Worlds.

In the meantime, Olympic medalist Fu Yuanhui got her meet started with a nice 27.66 time to win the women’s 50m backstroke. That slid .3 ahead of Wang Xueer who touched in 27.96 to beat out the remainder of the pack by well over a second.

Fu has already been as fast as 27.60, a time she put up at the FINA Champions Series in her home country last April to rank #3 in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 50 BACK

EtieneBRA
MEDEIROS
04/20
27.36
2Anastasia
FESIKOVA		RUS27.5805/11
3Yuanhui
FU		CHN27.6004/27
4Kaylee
McKeown		AUS27.6504/09
5Maria
KAMENEVA		RUS27.6604/10
View Top 28»

Zhu Jiaming fired  off a winning time of 2:09.23 in the women’s 200m fly, less than a second off of the 2:08.19 she fired off last March to take the Chinese Spring title over Zhang Yufei. That earlier mark situates Zhu as the 15th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

22-year-old two-time Asian Games relay medalist Li Guangyuan cruised to the 200m free in in 1:50.24, while Tang Yuting won the women’s 100m free in 55.79.

Additional Winners:

  • Shen Hao took the men’s 50m breast in 27.84.
  • The men’s 50m back saw Hou Yuchen come out on top in 26.30.
  • Yan Yuxiang won the men’s 100m fly in 54.10.
  • The women’s 800m free’s gold medal went to Zhou Chanzhen in 8:43.63.
  • Yu Yiting won the women’s 50m breast in 31.76.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!