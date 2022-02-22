Frisco Wakeland Wins Boys Texas 5A HS States; State Record, 4 5A Records Fall

2022 Texas 5A High School State Championships

Friday, February 18-Saturday, February 19, 2022

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, University of Texas at Austin

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Live Results

Top 10 teams:

Frisco Wakeland: 259.5 points Georgetown: 171 points A&M Consolidated: 155 points Lubbock: 131 points San Antonio Alamo Heights: 120 points Magnolia: 102 points Boerne Champion: 96 points Angleton: 82 points Humble Kingwood Park: 79 points El Paso 75 points

Frisco Wakeland dominated at the UIL 5A Boys High School State Championships, winning the entire meet by over 85 points and defending its title from last year. The school won the meet despite winning no relays and only having one individual event winner.

Over the course of the entire meet, athletes broke one state record and four 5A records.

There were two dual individual event winners during the 5A finals. Texas A&M commit Connor Foote, a senior at San Antonio Alamo Heights, won the 100 fly and 100 back, setting a state record in the 100 fly with his time of 46.09. He lowered his own state record of 46.78, simultaneously lowering his own 5A record. Notably, Foote defeated Conor McKenna, who had won the event the previous two years.

In the 100 back, Foote swam a time of 47.71, and while not enough to knock down the 5A record, it was Foote’s best time. Foote defends his 100 back title from last year.

Georgetown sophomore Jeremy Kelly was the other dual individual event winner of the meet, in the 50 and 500 free. His 50 free time, 20.02, broke the 5A record of 20.08, set by Foote earlier in 2022. Kelly’s 500 free time, 4:23.18, was over a 7-second drop from prelims, and defeated Brayden Seal’s 4:25.71 5A record, set in 2014.

Thomas Wu, a senior at Cedar Park, broke the final 5A record of the meet with his winning 100 breast time of 55.31. He broke the previous record of 55.67, set in 2017 by Hudson Smith. Landon Alarcon, who came in 2nd at 55.60, also would’ve broken the record if not for Wu’s swim.

Senior McKenna, a Princeton commit, was Frisco Wakeland’s only individual event winner, taking gold with a 1:37.92 200 free. McKenna climbed the ranks after finishing 3rd last year in the event.

Other Individual Event Winners:

200 IM: Tony Laurito , sophomore at Friendswood, 1:49.62. Laurito upset last year’s champion, Alarcon, winning the event by .01.

River Paulk , sophomore at Lubbock, 44.84. Last year’s state champion, 100 free:, sophomore at Lubbock, 44.84. Last year’s state champion, Connor Foote , opted to swim two other individual events.

1-meter: Benedict Nguyen, senior at Mansfield Summit, 560.70. Nguyen was just .30 away from the 5A record, which stands at 561.00.

College Station A&M won two of the three relays, the 200 free and 400 free relays. The two relays consisted of the same four boys in the same order: Michael Peng, Carston Johnson, Eric Xiao, and Andrew Larsen.

Winning 200 Free Relay Winning 400 Free Relay Peng: 20.86 Peng: 45.60 Johnson: 21.34 Johnson: 46.81 Xiao: 21.09 Xiao: 46.24 Larsen: 21.06 Larsen: 45.83 Total: 1:24.35 Total: 3:04.48

Georgetown took home top honors for the 200 medley relay, consisting of Kelly on back (22.43), Alarcon on breast (25.37), Marcus Pineiro on fly (23.16), and Kaden Alarcon on free (21.63). They swam a total time of 1:32.59.

Frisco Wakeland was able to overcome these individual and relay wins from other teams thanks to a huge point dump from McKenna early on and some scorers in A Finals in every event.