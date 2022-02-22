Lubbock Wins Girls Texas 5A HS Championships, Defends Title In Tight Race

2022 Texas 5A High School State Championships

Friday, February 18-Saturday, February 19, 2022

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, University of Texas at Austin

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Top 10 Teams:

Lubbock: 163 points Prosper Rock Hill: 144.5 points Friendswood: 138 points Boerne Champion: 121 points Lamar Fulshear: 116 points Magnolia: 108 points Katy Jordan: 104 points CC Flour Bluff: 93 points

=9 Cedar Park: 92 points

=9 Dripping Springs: 92 points

Lubbock defended its state title at the Texas UIL 5A Girls State Championships over the weekend, winning by 18.5 points over Prosper Rock Hill, compared to 48 points over 2nd-place Magnolia in 2021.

At no point in the meet was Lubbock guaranteed to win, especially since the team’s only event win was in the 200 medley relay. After the 50 free, Lubbock fell to 2nd, but soon returned to 1st place from diving points. The team fell down to 4th after the 200 free relay but regained 1st place after the 100 back, holding onto the lead until the end of the meet.

Lubbock’s 200 medley team consisted of Ellis Fox on back (25.57), Emma Brady on breast (28.62), Scarlett McCloud on fly (26.79), and Amrita Ramesh on free (25.82). They swam to a total time of 1:46.80. Lubbock also won the relay last year.

Friendswood won the 200 free relay, with Andelynn Jeanes (25.33), Peyton Becker (24.65), Abigail Nelson (24.73), and KK LeBlanc (23.18). Their time of 1:37.89 is slower than the winning time from 2021, Boerne Champion’s 1:36.92.

Boerne Champion won the 400 free relay, improving on their 3rd place finish from last year. The school’s time of 3:32.19 came from Paige Clark (54.28), Regan Garcia (53.18), Kate Deykin (53.70), and Peyton Brehmer (51.03).

No swimmer won both an individual event and was on a winning relay. There were, however, two dual individual event winners.

Camille Murray, a sophomore at McKinney North, won the 100 back (53.82) and 100 fly (53.99). In the 100 back, Murray broke the 5A record of 53.85, previously set by Kaitlyn Owens in 2020. In 2021, she finished 2nd in the 100 back and 3rd in the 100 fly

Frisco Independence senior and Texas commit Sienna Schellenger won the 50 and 100 free. She swam personal bests of 22.76 and 49.73. Schellenger finished 2nd in the 50 free in 2021, and successfully defended her 100 freestyle title.

Other event winners: