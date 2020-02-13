Freshmen Tie for 1000 Free Win on Day 1 of 2020 PCSC Championships

PACIFIC COLLEGIATE SWIM CONFERENCE

Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15

East Los Angeles College (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal State East Bay women, Concordia men (results)

The 2020 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships kicked off tonight with the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and 1000 free. Azusa Pacific freshman Hannah Frey knocked 5 seconds off her best in the 1000 free, winning the race in 10:15.08. She came from behind on the final 100 to out-touch East Bay freshman Leah Robinson (10:15.43), who went a best time by over 20 seconds. Santa Cruz’s Sam Smith and Biola’s Gabe Weber, both freshmen, tied for the win in the men’s race as they hit the wall together in 9:29.47. Both dropped over 20 seconds from their season bests.

Fresno Pacific won both the men’s and women’s 200 medley relays. The men won the event in 1:28.82, nearly 6 seconds ahead of any other team. That was highlighted by a 22.08 back leg from Iskender Baslakov and a 21.57 fly split from Kirill Baron. In time trials, Baron also put up a lifetime best 49.09 in the 100 back. The women’s team combined for a 1:43.97, with Arianna Kooijinga anchoring in 22.73.

Pepperdine won the women’s 800 free relay (7:33.84), with Nohea Lilekis swimming their fastest split in a 1:52.59 3rd leg. Biola took the men’s 800 free relay (6:47.17) by almost 10 seconds. Patrick Waggoner had their fastest split with a 1:41.14 on the leadoff leg. That was a best time by over 1.5 seconds.

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – WOMEN

Azusa Pacific- 256 Cal State East Bay- 239 Pepperdine- 209 Biola- 177 UC Santa Cruz- 158

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1 – MEN