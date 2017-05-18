Former Swim Coach Charged With Photographing Girl In Restroom

A former high school and country club swim coach in Kentucky is charged with taking photos of an underage girl as she was changing in a restroom, and then uploading the photos to the internet.

53-year-old Mark Fowler was an assistant swim coach at Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky, along with the Triple Crown Country Club. According to Cincinnati news station WLWT, he had worked at the high school since July of 2015, but was fired when the school board was told of his arrest this week. Ryle was arrested Monday evening.

Fowler is accused of taking video and photos of a juvenile girl as she changed in a restroom. Sheriff Tom Scheben said Fowler “set up his camera in video mode and took video,” according to the WLWT report, and then took four ‘snaps’ of the video. Local news station WCPO reports that Fowler then uploaded the photos to a SmugMug account.

He was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The WCPO report says the girl was not a student at Ryle High School.