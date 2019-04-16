Former Santa Clara Swim Club Coach John Bitter Charged with 4 Felonies

The Santa Clara District Attorney has filed 4 felony charges against former Santa Clara Swim Club head coach and CEO John Bitter. Bitter was fired by the Santa Clara Swim Club in late September, and news broke a few days later that police were investigating accusations that Bitter had embezzled at least $600,000 in club funds.

Santa Clara Police Captain Wahid Kazem told SwimSwam in November that the department had completed its investigation into the matter and submitted its report to the district attorney’s office. During that investigation, the Santa Clara Police Department found that Bitter used the money to purchase a bar and restaurant in Arizona.

The 4 felony charges include grand theft. In California, felonious grand theft carries a sentence of up to 3 years in state prison. There are additional enhancements to that sentence depending on the value attached to the theft. While the charges didn’t specifically attach a value, $600,000 would carry an additional 2 year enhancement.

Allison Beebe, who was previously a ‘lead coach,’ is now listed as the head coach of the club.