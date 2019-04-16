Calypso Sheridan Among 26 Australians Named To World University Games Roster

On the heels of its national championship meet, Swimming Australia has named 26 athletes to its roster for the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy.
National 200 IM champ Calypso Sheridan is on the roster after winning three medals at Australian Nationals. She was the silver medalist in the 400 IM and 200 back. Sheridan has previously represented Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games.
The roster includes another former junior standout: Brendon Smith, who was a silver medalist at Junior Pan Pacs last summer. Smith took second in the 400 free while also making A finals of the 200 free, 400 IM and 200 IM and placing top 8 in the timed final 800 free.
Other notable names on the roster: Australian national champs Joshua Parrish (1500 free) and William Yang (50 back).
The roster is made up of 16 men and 10 women. You can see the full roster on the Swimming Australia press release here, or republished below:
2019 Team List – Male Athletes:
Grayson Bell, TSS Aquatics – Griffith University, QLD
Ashton Brinkworth, UWA West Coast – University of Western Australia, WA
Max Carleton, St Peters Western – Queensland University of Technology, QLD
Charles Cox, St Peters Western – Griffith University, QLD
Jared Gilliland, Brisbane Grammar – Queensland University of Technology, QLD
Bowen Gough, Nunawading – Deakin University, VIC
Jacob Hansford, St Peters Western – Australian College of Physical Education, QLD
Tristan Ludlow, Rackley – Griffith University, Rackley
Benno Negri, Melbourne Vicentre – Monash University, VIC
Joshua Parrish, TSS Aquatics – Griffith University, QLD
Ben Roberts, Breakers – Edith Cowan University, WA
Brendon Smith, Nunawading – La Trobe University, VIC
William Stockwell, Rackley – University of QLD, QLD
James Traiforos, Trinity Grammar – University of Sydney, NSW
Cameron Tysoe, Ginninderra – University of Wisconsin Madison, NSW
William Yang, Sydney University – University of Sydney, NSW
2019 Team List – Female Athletes:
Sophie Caldwell, Nunawading – Deakin University, VIC
Zoe Deacon, Nunawading – Monash University, VIC
Julia Hawkins, Nunawading – Monash University, VIC
Phoebe Hines, Mountain Creek Mooloolaba – University of Hawaii Manoa, QLD
Chelsea Hodges, Southport Olympic – Griffith University, QLD
Moesha Johnson, Palm Beach Currumbin – Southern Cross University, QLD
Mikayla Messer, Nudgee College – Griffith University, QLD
Dahlas Rogers, USC Spartans – University of Sunshine Coast, QLD
Calypso Sheridan, Brisbane Grammar – Northwestern University, QLD
Alice Stuart, TSS Aquatics – Griffith University, QLD
The 2019 World University Games (also known as the Summer Universiade) will take place in Naples, Italy from July 3-14. The swimming portion will run from the 4th through the 10th.
