Calypso Sheridan Among 26 Australians Named To World University Games Roster

On the heels of its national championship meet, Swimming Australia has named 26 athletes to its roster for the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy.

National 200 IM champ Calypso Sheridan is on the roster after winning three medals at Australian Nationals. She was the silver medalist in the 400 IM and 200 back. Sheridan has previously represented Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The roster includes another former junior standout: Brendon Smith, who was a silver medalist at Junior Pan Pacs last summer. Smith took second in the 400 free while also making A finals of the 200 free, 400 IM and 200 IM and placing top 8 in the timed final 800 free.

Other notable names on the roster: Australian national champs Joshua Parrish (1500 free) and William Yang (50 back).

The roster is made up of 16 men and 10 women. You can see the full roster on the Swimming Australia press release here, or republished below: