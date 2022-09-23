Florida State Set For Annual Garnet vs Gold Intrasquad On Friday

Courtesy: Florida State Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will split up and compete against each other in the annual Garnet vs. Gold meet at the Morcom Aquatics Center on Friday at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

“We’re excited to see the team mix it up and race,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’ve had amazing workouts and a really great attitude and vibe this year, so we’re looking forward to seeing them compete.”

The teams will compete in 17 events including the 100’s and 200’s of each stroke in addition to the 50, 500, and 1000 free along with the 100 IM and 200 IM.

The 200 medley relay will start off the meet and the 200 free relay will close it out.

Diving will run simultaneously to swimming.

Both teams have been competing in challenges all week. Both squads are tied with 8.5 points in the women’s meet and the Gold men have a 9-8 advantage.