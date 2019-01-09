Florida State Begins Weekend Test on Thursday at Home

Live Timing vs. UIW

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State swimming and diving teams will compete for the first time in 2019 on Thursday by welcoming Incarnate Word at the Morcorm Aquatics Center. Diving will begin at 10 a.m., with swimming following at 2 p.m.

The Seminoles will then travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face (18/23) Alabama and Miami in a two-day battle running from Jan. 11-12. The diving portion of the tri-meet will start on Friday at 10 a.m. (CT) with swimming to take place on Jan. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. (CT).

“We’re looking forward to get back to competing this weekend,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We had a great period of training and it’s time for us to work on the little things in order to be ready for the championship part of our season.”

The 19th-ranked men enter this weekend with a record of 2-4, 1-1 ACC while the women are 7-1, 2-0 ACC.

The Last Time Out:

Both squads competed at the Georgia Tech Invite in November where the women tied for fourth place (593.5) and the men finished second (876) in front of the Crimson Tide. The Seminoles also finished ahead of all ACC teams competing (GT, Virginia Tech and North Carolina).

The men’s team turned in two NCAA ‘A’ standards in the 200 (1:17.20) and 400 (2:50.45) free relays with times that rank eighth and seventh respectively in the nation. The Noles also registered a provisional standard in the 200 medley relay (1:25.24) that is the 12th fastest time in the country this year.

Thursday’s Meet Notes:

The teams will meet for the first time in school history and compete in 13 events including 100’s of each stroke, 1000 free, 200 free, 500 free, 50 free, 200 IM and both 1-meter and 3-meter springboard in addition to the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Live results can found on Seminoles.com, sportstiming.com and the meet mobile app.

Tri-Meet Notes:

The meet will follow at 16 event format including the 100’s and 200’s of each stroke, 1650 free, 500 free, 50 free, 400 IM and the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Diving will kickoff the two-day meet on Friday and will feature 1-meter and 3-meter.

The meet can be streamed via the SECN+ both on Friday and Saturday. Live results are also available through rolltide.com.

On Incarnate Word:

· First meeting

· 2018-19 Men: 1-3

· 2018-19 Women: 1-4

· The 2018 Men’s CCSA Swimming and Diving Champions

· The Cardinals are led by junior Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz, who represented Mexico in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, finishing second in the 200m fly with a time of 1:59.13 and third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.37.

· Women are led by Cruz’s sister, sophomore Mariana Ruvalcaba Cruz. She won the 100 breast with a time of 1:04.77 and the 200 breast with a time of 2:23.00 over Wyoming, San Jose State and San Diego State.

On Miami:

· FSU leads, 29-13

· 2018-19: 3-4 (Women)

· Miami swimming has been highlighted by freshman Zorry Mason, who set the school-record in the 200 IM at 1:58.92 at the Bruno Invite.

· Men’s diving is led by redshirt senior Briadam Herrera, who recently was crowned the USA Diving National Champion in the 1-meter springboard.

· Herrera is one of the most accomplished divers in the country, earning an All- America status in 2015, 2016 and 2017 in the 1-meter and 3-meter. He also was the 2017 ACC Men’s Diver of the Year.

· Women’s diving is led by redshirt sophomore Alicia Blagg, who won the Texas Diving Invitational 3-meter competition with a score of 361.45. She also was 3-meter ACC winner in 2018 as well as the British Diving champ. Blagg is also a two-time Olympian for Team GB.

On Alabama

· Men: Alabama leads, 14-12; Women: Series tied, 11-11

· Men’s CSCAA ranking: 18

· Women’s CSCAA ranking: 23

· 2018-19 Men: 3-2

· 2018-19 Women: 1-4

· The men are led by team captain senior Robert Howard, who holds the second fastest time in the nation in the 100 free this season (41.94) and the fifth fastest time in the 50 free (19.23). Both swims were set at the Georgia Tech Invite. Howard has won SEC Swimmer of the Week three times this season. Howard was an All-American in the 50 free and as a member of the 400 free relay. He also helped the Crimson Tide to the 200 free relay SEC title in 2018.

· Women’s senior Justine Macfarlane returns to the Crimson Tide and has clocked a time of 1:00.28 in the 100 breast, where she won the event at the Georgia Tech Invite. MacFarlane was All-America honorable mention in both breaststroke events as a junior.

· Freshman Kensey McMahon set a new school record at the GT Invite in the 1650 free, registering the fifth fastest time in the country this year at 15:59.46.