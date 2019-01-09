Illinois to Host Iowa, Notre Dame at Arc Pool

Courtesy: Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – After a two month break from competition, the Illinois women’s swimming and diving team will be back in the pool this Friday, as the Illini hosts both Notre Dame and Iowa at the ARC Pool. Meet competition will begin at 11 a.m. CT.

Scouting the Opponents

Iowa enters the weekend with a 3-3 dual record on the season, earning victories over Michigan State, South Dakota State and Iowa State. The three losses for the Hawkeyes came against Minnesota, Michigan and Denver.

Iowa carries a 17-13 advantage over the Illini in the all-time series, with the Hawkeyes earning a 198-102 victory over UI a year ago in Iowa City.

No. 15 Notre Dame holds an impressive 7-0-1 dual record on the season. The Fighting Irish have defeated two ranked opponents already this season, knocking off both No. 12 Kentucky and No. 20 Missouri. The team also tied No. 9 Indiana, 150-150, in early October. Notre Dame is coming off a second-place team finish at the Ohio State Fall Invitational.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Notre Dame came away with a 213-84 victory over the Illini.

Last Time Out

The Illini competed in the House of Champions Invitational from November 16-18, finishing in third place with a point total of 1221. Illinois posted season-best times across the board on day one of the tournament and followed it up with a meet-record time of 1:42.11 in the 200 medley relay on day two.

Senior Ling Kuhn had a strong performance on all three boards at the Invite, placing second on both platform (208.30) 1-meter (265.05) and third on 3-meter (278.40).

Next Up

Following Friday’s meet, the Orange and Blue will travel to Ohio, to take on Youngstown State in a two-day meet, set for Jan. 18-19.