Queens, Indianapolis Top First Division II CSCAA Poll of 2019

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

There was movement on one side of the top of the CSCAA polls, as the defending champions Queens women swapped rankings with UC San Diego and take the top position in the first poll of the new calendar year. Drury remains ranked at #2, while UC San Diego takes over Queens’ position at #3.

On the men’s side, Indianapolis retained its #1 ranking, while Queens moved up from #4 to #2. There were some big movements further down in the rankings, including Simon Fraser coming it at #6 after being unranked in the previous poll.

The full CSCAA release is below:

January 9, 2019 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their third TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season. The Indianapolis men and Queens University of Charlotte women claimed the number one spot.

After the conclusion of many teams competing in mid-season invitationals, there was some movement in the rankings. On the women’s side, Drury, UC San Diego, Indianapolis, and West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Queens (NC), Grand Valley, Tampa and Delta State complete the top five. In total, twenty-eight men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on January 30 and February 27.

Women

Rank Previous Team Points 1 3 Queens (NC) 125 2 2 Drury 120 3 1 UC San Diego 114 4 4 Indianapolis 109 5 5 West Chester 104 6 6 Tampa 100 7 13 Wingate 93 8 9 West Florida 80 9 7 Nova Southeastern 76 10 15 Lindenwood 71 11 12 Grand Valley 67 11 10 Colorado Mesa 67 13 8 Northern Michigan 61 14 23 Wayne State 60 14 11 Delta State 60 16 NR Simon Fraser 49 17 NR Florida Southern 45 18 16 Fresno Pacific 36 19 24 Minnesota State 35 20 NR Carson-Newman 34 21 19 Findlay 32 22 16 Oklahoma Baptist 24 23 21 Truman State 17 24 NR Cal State East Bay 12 25 20 Saginaw Valley State 10

Also Receiving Votes: Lynn/Saint Cloud State (7), Bloomsburg (5), Ouachita Baptist (4)

Men

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Indianapolis 174 2 4 Queens (NC) 164 3 7 Grand Valley 151 4 12 Tampa 144 5 13 Delta State 138 6 NR Simon Fraser 136 7 5 Lindenwood 128 8 24 Wayne State 123 9 18 Colorado Mesa 122 10 3 Drury 117 11 2 UC San Diego 105 12 11 Northern Michigan 102 13 10 Florida Southern 94 14 14 Carson-Newman 89 15 8 Saint Leo 80 16 17 Wingate 73 17 6 McKendree 66 18 16 Nova Southeastern 53 19 20 Florida Tech 40 20 22 Oklahoma Baptist 39 21 15 West Chester 36 22 21 Henderson State 30 23 19 Fresno Pacific 23 24 9 Missouri S&T 21 25 22 Lewis 15

Also Receiving Votes: Truman State (9), Bloomsburg (2), Bridgeport (1)

Poll Committee

Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines