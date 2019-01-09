Queens, Indianapolis Top First Division II CSCAA Poll of 2019

January 09th, 2019 College, NCAA Division III

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

There was movement on one side of the top of the CSCAA polls, as the defending champions Queens women swapped rankings with UC San Diego and take the top position in the first poll of the new calendar year. Drury remains ranked at #2, while UC San Diego takes over Queens’ position at #3.

On the men’s side, Indianapolis retained its #1 ranking, while Queens moved up from #4 to #2. There were some big movements further down in the rankings, including Simon Fraser coming it at #6 after being unranked in the previous poll.

The full CSCAA release is below:

January 9, 2019 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) have released their third TYR Top 25 Dual Meet Swimming and Diving Poll of the 2018-19 season.  The Indianapolis men and Queens University of Charlotte women claimed the number one spot.

After the conclusion of many teams competing in mid-season invitationals, there was some movement in the rankings. On the women’s side, Drury, UC San Diego, Indianapolis, and West Chester round out the top five spots. On the men’s side Queens (NC), Grand Valley, Tampa and Delta State complete the top five.  In total, twenty-eight men’s and twenty-nine women’s teams earned votes.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and the next polls are scheduled for release on January 30 and February 27.
www.cscaa.org/top25

Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 3 Queens (NC) 125
2 2 Drury 120
3 1 UC San Diego 114
4 4 Indianapolis 109
5 5 West Chester 104
6 6 Tampa 100
7 13 Wingate 93
8 9 West Florida 80
9 7 Nova Southeastern 76
10 15 Lindenwood 71
11 12 Grand Valley 67
11 10 Colorado Mesa 67
13 8 Northern Michigan 61
14 23 Wayne State 60
14 11 Delta State 60
16 NR Simon Fraser 49
17 NR Florida Southern 45
18 16 Fresno Pacific 36
19 24 Minnesota State 35
20 NR Carson-Newman 34
21 19 Findlay 32
22 16 Oklahoma Baptist 24
23 21 Truman State 17
24 NR Cal State East Bay 12
25 20 Saginaw Valley State 10

Also Receiving Votes: Lynn/Saint Cloud State (7), Bloomsburg (5), Ouachita Baptist (4)

Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Indianapolis 174
2 4 Queens (NC) 164
3 7 Grand Valley 151
4 12 Tampa 144
5 13 Delta State 138
6 NR Simon Fraser 136
7 5 Lindenwood 128
8 24 Wayne State 123
9 18 Colorado Mesa 122
10 3 Drury 117
11 2 UC San Diego 105
12 11 Northern Michigan 102
13 10 Florida Southern 94
14 14 Carson-Newman 89
15 8 Saint Leo 80
16 17 Wingate 73
17 6 McKendree 66
18 16 Nova Southeastern 53
19 20 Florida Tech 40
20 22 Oklahoma Baptist 39
21 15 West Chester 36
22 21 Henderson State 30
23 19 Fresno Pacific 23
24 9 Missouri S&T 21
25 22 Lewis 15

Also Receiving Votes: Truman State (9), Bloomsburg (2), Bridgeport (1)

Poll Committee

Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser;  James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines

