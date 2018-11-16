Florida HS 1A State Preview: Rivals Look to Topple Bolles

2018 FHSAA 1A State Championships

On Friday, the Florida 1A State Finals will take place. Bolles High School is looking to maintain their jaw-dropping dominance once again this year.

Scoring out the meet, it seems to be a four-man battle on both boys and girls side with Bolles leading both genders.

Girls

On the girls’ side, it is almost a déjà vu of last year’s top 4.

Girls 2017 Finish Rank School 200 Medley 200 FR-R 400 FR-R Individuals Total 1 1 Bolles 32 32 34 249 347 2 2 Pine Crest 34 40 40 196 310 3 3 Saint Andrew’s 40 30 30 154 254 4 4 Trinity Christian 30 34 32 138 234

For the Bolles girls, their incredible individual event depth is aiding them into their great score gap from Pine Crest and the rest of the top 4. However, the Bolles girls do not have a number-one seeded relay.

Earlier this school year, the Pine Crest girls defeated the Bolles girls for the second time in 30 years. Propelling from the dual meet, Pine Crest holds top seed in both free relays. Saint Andrew’s also holds the top seed in the 200 medley.

In the same way, top-tier sprinters Adair Sand (Bolles) and Chade Nersicio (Trinity Christian) are also competing for a potential double win in the 100 free. Nersicio is top seed in the 50 free (22.89) while Sand is top seed in the 100 fly (55.53). In the 100 free, it is Nersicio who has the top seed with a 50.51. Sand is right behind her with a 50.69.

Will the Bolles girls be dethroned this year or once again reign 1A queens?

Boys

Boys 2017 Finish Rank School 200 Medley 200 FR-R 400 FR-R Individuals Total 1 1 Bolles 40 40 40 176 296 2 2 Saint Andrew’s 34 34 34 119 221 4 T-3 Pine Crest 32 30 30 124 216 8 T-3 Episcopal 28 32 32 124 216

On the boys side, Bolles and Saint Andrew’s look to maintain their places from last year while Pine Crest and Episcopal are expected to bump up their top-10 positions from last year and crack the top 3.

Looking into scoring more in depth, what is propelling the Bolles boys is their top-seeded relays. However, the relay seeds are so close that it really could be anyone’s race for relay points.

School 200 Medley 200 FR-R 400 FR-R Bolles 1:35.11 1:25.76 3:07.06 Saint Andrew’s 1:36.02 1:25.82 3:08.44 Pine Crest 1:36.26 1:26.53 3:09.40 Episcopal 1:37.56 1:25.89 3:10.61

Individual-event wise, the same pattern emerges. There are many different opportunities for each school to score big points. This year could be a real nail-biter for the 1A boys.

Find out what happens at the 1A state meet as it begins tomorrow, November 16. Prelims begin at 9:00 am EST, finals begin at 5:30 pm EST.