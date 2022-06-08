Florida Atlantic University Receives Commitment from Newcastle’s Amelia Roberston

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amelia Robertson, a British swimmer from the Newcastle Swim Team, has announced her intention to continue her athletic and academic careers at Florida Atlantic University. Robertson is primarily a backstroke and butterfly specialist.

Newcastle Swim Team is the leading team in the Northumberland and Durham areas, and one of England’s premier clubs. With them, Robertson has competed in prestigious meets such as the 2022 Edinburgh International, the Scottish Open National Short Course Championships, and Swim England Nationals.

Best Times SCM (Converted to SCY):

100 back- 1:01.58 (55.47)

200 back- 2:12.23 (1:59.12)

100 fly- 1:04.46 (58.07)

At the 2022 Edinburgh International Swim Meet (EISM), Robertson competed in the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly (all LCM). Her highest finish of the meet was in the 200 backstroke, where she finished 8th in a time of 2:18.33. She posted a 1:03.33 in the 100 back, coming in 9th place. She also finished 9th in the 100 fly with a 1:05.15.

At the Swim England Summer National Meet in 2019, Robertson swam the 100 butterfly (LCM). She finished 2nd among the 15-year-old division, posting a 1:04.19.

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) is a Division I Mid-Major School located in Boca Raton, Florida. They compete in both the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships (CCSA) and the Conference- USA (C-USA) Championships.

At the 2022 CCSA Championships, they finished 2nd out of 5 teams. At the C-USA Championships, they came in 5th out of 6 teams.

Robertson will be joining the FAU Owls for the 2022-2023 season. She will be joining fellow class of 2026 recruits Meg Drover-Smith of Canada and Ella Freeman of Florida.

