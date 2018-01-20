Five Reasons For Kids To Swim All Year

Every year after spring break, SwimLabs Highlands Ranch experiences a flood of both new and familiar faces. Though our staff prepares for the increase and delights in the yearly uptick in attendance, we also wanted to make our clients aware of the significant benefits of putting kids in swimming lessons throughout the year. Here are five of the most important:

Swimming Makes Kids Smarter

A four-year study by Australia’s Griffith University for Educational Research (https://app.secure.griffith.edu.au/news/2012/11/15/swimming-kids-are-smarter/) found that preschoolers who participate in swim lessons attain developmental milestones more quickly than children who don’t swim. The study followed the progress of children 3 – 5 years for a period of two years. Lead researcher Robyn Jorgensen says “Swimming children score significantly better than the normal population on a number of measures that are really important for their transition to school: their cognitive development, their language development, and their physical development.” Parents reported that early swimmers were “over 7 months ahead in motor achievement and around 10 months ahead cognitively and linguistically” (Jorgensen 2013).

Read More at SwimLabs.com

ABOUT SWIMLABS

FRANCHISE OVERVIEW: A swim school using multiple small constant current pools, underwater cameras and a proprietary database of comparison instructional videos, SwimLabs uses technology to touch every market of the swimming community.

MISSION: It is our mission to combine state-of-the-art technology, world-class instructors, exceptional facilities, and a never-ending passion for swimming to offer the fastest and surest way for swimmers of all levels to learn, improve and achieve their highest goals. We help our swimmers be safer, compete smarter, feel confident and enjoy a life-long love of the sport.

Swimtastic is a part of the Streamline Brands Family

SafeSplash | Swimtastic | SwimLabs

Swim Training courtesy of Streamline Brands, a SwimSwam Partner.