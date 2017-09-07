Fitter and Faster 2017 September Clinic Schedule

September 07th, 2017 Club, Industry, News

We here at SwimSwam had a chance to spend some time hanging out with the folks at Fitter and Faster  (FFT) while at the ASCA World Conference in D.C.  As you can imagine, they’ve got quite the energetic, fun crew over there.  They need to be with the number of clinics they produce week in and week out! Coleman even did a Coleman’s Carpool with them.  Check it out for FFT’s travel tips.

I had a chance to meet Karen who is in charge of hiring all of their Event Managers (you can apply for a job here). I also met Julie Bachman who is in charge of lining up locations for clinics and registrations. Plus two-time Olympian Chloe Sutton who runs marketing for Fitter and Faster alongside founder Dave Arluck.

FFT has more clinics lined up this Fall than ever before. Over the next four weekends alone, Fitter & Faster is producing 64 sessions of clinics in 31 cities across the USA and Canada. The clinics are being led by more than 22 different Olympians and several more national team athletes.

The best part is – not a single team paid any money for their clinic. FFT produces the strongest curriculums around and works hard to spread the word about each and every event. The proof is in the improvement of their participants and how many times they keep coming back!  There were even multiple members of the recent USA World Junior Team who have participated in several Fitter and Faster clinics over the years.

Take a look at the wide variety of curriculum topics below.  Each location on the tour has multiple sessions – each one for competitive swimmers of various ages and abilities.

Joliet, IL 

Olivia Smoliga, Courtesy of FINIS, Inc.

Race Faster Backstroke and More

With Olivia Smoliga and Chloe Sutton
September 9 & 10
Details and Registration
 
Lincoln, RI
Powerful Freestyle and Backstroke
With Elizabeth Beisel and Laura Sogar
September 9
Details and Registration
 
Minneapolis, MN
High Performance Technique for Faster Racing
With Nick Thoman, Giles Smith, and Kierra Smith
September 9 & 10
Details and Registration
 

Laura Sogar wins the 200 breast at the Arena Pro Swim Series Austin

Quincy, MA 

Open Turns and Underwater Dolphin Kicking
With Claire Donahue and Laura Sogar
September 10
Details and Registration
 
New Orleans, LA
Butterfly, Breaststroke, and Turns
With Tyler Clary
September 10
Details and Registration
 
West Orange, NJ
Conquer the DRAGon
With Clark Smith and Lee Sommers
September 10
Details and Registration
 

Tyler Clary  (courtesy of Scott Davis)

St. Leon, IN

High Performance Technique for Faster Racing
With Tyler Clary
September 16
Details and Registration
 
Vallejo, CA
Faster Breaststroke and Open Turns
With Molly Hannis
September 16 & 17
Details and Registration
 
Hampton Township, PA
Explosive Starts, Underwater Dolphin Kicking, and Breakouts
With Nick Thoman 
September 16
Details and Registration
 

Coral Springs, FL

Slay the DRAGon
With Chloe Sutton and Melanie Margalis
September 16
Details and Registration
 
Folsom, PA
Explosive Racing Technique
With Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace
September 17
Details and Registration
 
Peoria, IL

Elizabeth Beisel 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series Santa Clara, California (photo: Mike Lewis)

High Performance Technique for Faster Racing

With Elizabeth Beisel
September 23
Details and Registration
 
Monument, CO
High Performance Technique for Faster Racing
With Klete Keller
September 23
Details and Registration
 
Houston, TX
Walls, Walls, Walls
With Clark Smith and Cammile Adams
September 23 & 24
Details and Registration
 
Carroll, IA
The Secrets of Faster Racing
With Connor Jaeger
September 23 & 24
Details and Registration
 
Camas, WA
Fast Turns and Breakouts, and Finishes
With Tyler Clary
September 23
Details and Registration
 
Yucaipa, CA
Race like a Champion
With Markus Rogan
September 23
Details and Registration
 
Haverhill, MA 
Butterfly and Breaststroke Like a Beast
With Laura Sogar and Tom Luchsinger
September 23 & 24
Details and Registration
 

Giles Smith – 100 fly at the Santa Clara Pro Swim Series (photo: Mike Lewis)

Atlanta, GA

Faster Turns, Underwater Dolphin Kicking, and More
With Klete Keller and Giles Smith
September 30
Details and Registration
 
Snohomish, WA
High Performance Racing Techniques 
With Nick Thoman
September 30 & October 1
Details and Registration
 
Fresno, CA
High Performance Backstroke and Breaststroke Technique 
With Tyler Clary
September 30
Details and Registration
 

Matt Grevers 2017 World Championships Budapest, Hungary (photo: Mike Lewis)

Chicago, IL

Conquer the DRAGon
With Matt Grevers and Lee Sommers
September 30
Details and Registration
 
Barrie, ON 
High Performance Racing Techniques
With Chloe Sutton
September 30 & October 1
Details and Registration
 
Lower Moreland, PA
Walls, Walls, Walls
With Ali Deloof
September 30
Details and Registration
