Fitter and Faster 2017 September Clinic Schedule

We here at SwimSwam had a chance to spend some time hanging out with the folks at Fitter and Faster (FFT) while at the ASCA World Conference in D.C. As you can imagine, they’ve got quite the energetic, fun crew over there. They need to be with the number of clinics they produce week in and week out! Coleman even did a Coleman’s Carpool with them. Check it out for FFT’s travel tips.

I had a chance to meet Karen who is in charge of hiring all of their Event Managers (you can apply for a job here). I also met Julie Bachman who is in charge of lining up locations for clinics and registrations. Plus two-time Olympian Chloe Sutton who runs marketing for Fitter and Faster alongside founder Dave Arluck.

FFT has more clinics lined up this Fall than ever before. Over the next four weekends alone, Fitter & Faster is producing 64 sessions of clinics in 31 cities across the USA and Canada. The clinics are being led by more than 22 different Olympians and several more national team athletes.

The best pa rt is – not a single team paid any money for their clinic. FFT produces the strongest curriculums around and works hard to spread the word about each and every event. The proof is in the improvement of their participants and how many times they keep coming back! There were even multiple members of the recent USA World Junior Team who have participated in several Fitter and Faster clinics over the years.

Take a look at the wide variety of curriculum topics below. Each location on the tour has multiple sessions – each one for competitive swimmers of various ages and abilities.

Swimming Clinic News is courtesy of Fitter and Faster Swim Tour, a SwimSwam partner.