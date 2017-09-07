NCAA Division III Time Standards For 2017-2018

With the NCAA season picking up in the next few weeks, now is a good time to take a look forward at the time standards for the upcoming NCAA Division III season.

The selection process will go a bit differently this year, with the most notable change being an increase in the women’s cap from 267 to 319. You can read more about that here.

You can view the full standards list (plus invite times from last year) below. We’ve also compiled both men’s and women’s time together below:

Division III
Men   Women
A Standard B Standard Event A Standard B Standard
19.66 20.68 50 free 22.77 23.75
43.46 45.46 100 free 49.54 51.82
1:36.89 1:40.24 200 free 1:47.34 1:52.56
4:20.26 4:33.78 500 free 4:45.33 5:00.62
15:02.59 16:16.65 1650 free 16:27.52 17:33.72
47.32 50.27 100 back 54.12 57.18
1:44.47 1:50.64 200 back 1:56.47 2:03.87
52.11 56.28 100 breast 1:01.79 1:04.95
1:53.85 2:04.80 200 breast 2:13.71 2:22.73
47.19 49.44 100 fly 52.92 56.82
1:45.59 1:51.06 200 fly 1:56.90 2:05.86
1:45.47 1:51.98 200 IM 2:00.51 2:05.78
3:47.19 4:02.37 400 IM 4:13.77 4:31.12
1:22.54 200 free relay  1:35.63
3:03.50 400 free relay  3:29.97
6:47.15 800 free relay  7:39.30
1:31.35 200 medley relay   1:45.69
3:21.32 400 medley relay  3:51.41

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »