Finlay Knox Obliterates 200 IM Canadian Record In 1:53.67

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #2

Toronto Titan Finlay Knox took a massive chunk out of his Canadian Record in the men’s 200 individual medley during the second semi of the 2020 ISL season, clocking 1:53.67 to blow by his previous mark by almost a second and a half.

Knox, 19, set the previous record of 1:55.10 during last season while competing for the London Roar, cracking the 2009 mark of 1:55.19 set by Brian Johns. Knox also narrowly missed re-breaking it during the 2019 season finale (1:55.12).

Prior to this massive drop, Knox had come close to his record numerous times in Budapest, with his previous season-best coming at Match 7 in 1:55.23.

Split Comparison

The difference makers for Knox compared to last year’s swim came on the back half, going almost seven-tenths faster on breast and almost eight-tenths quicker on free.

Knox, 2019 European Derby Knox, 2020 ISL Semi 2 25.52 25.12 29.44 (54.96) 29.86 (54.98) 32.94 (1:27.90) 32.26 (1:27.24) 27.20 (1:55.10) 26.43 (1:53.67)

That closing leg was the only one under 27 seconds in today’s race, moving him up from sixth at the 150 to fourth at the finish. He also had the quickest breast split in the field.

Winning the race was Iron’s Leonardo Santos, who set a new South American and Brazilian Record in 1:52.06. Knox has also set personal best times in the 100 back (52.41), 100 fly (52.06) and 100 IM (52.63) during the ISL season, with the latter performance falling just .01 off the Canadian Record set by Jake Tapp in 2010.

In long course, Knox, a native of Okotoks, Alberta, broke through to win silver at the 2019 World Junior Championships in the 200 IM in a time of 1:59.44.