FINA Men’s Water Polo World League To Kick Off In Russia

Eight of the world’s best teams, Australia, Croatia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia and USA will be competing in a round-robin format tournament in Ruza, Russia, from June 20-25 at the Super Final of the FINA Men’s Water Polo World League 2017.

The European teams qualified over a five-month preliminary tournament and Asian, Oceania and American teams grabbed their spot at the Intercontinental Tournament in Gold Coast (AUS).

The groups’ composition for the tournament unfolds as follows:

GROUP A: USA, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Italy

GROUP B: Australia, Croatia, Japan, Russia

Serbia, World League title holders since 2013 and current Olympic and World champions are the team to beat in Ruza. Croatia is another strong contingent with the 2012 Olympic title, while gold and silver Intercontinental Tournament medallists, respectively Australia and the U.S are other teams to watch for.



Ruza’s schedule (local time)

DAY 1

June 20

DAY 2

June 21

DAY 3

June 22

DAY 4

June 23

DAY 5

June 24

DAY 6

June 25

15:20

CROvsJPN

16:40

SRBvsKAZ

18:00

USAvsITA

20:15

AUSvsRUS 16:00

USAvsKAZ

17:20

SRBvsITA

18:40

AUSvsJPN

20:00

CROvsRUS 16:00

CROvsAUS

17:20

SRBvsUSA

18:40

KAZvsITA

20:00

JPNvsRUS 16:00

2Avs3B

17:20

3Avs2B

18:40

1Avs4B

20:00

4Avs1B 16:00

L13vsL16

17:20

L14vsL15

18:40

W13vsW16

20:00

W14vsW15 12:00

L17vsL18

13:20

W17vsW18

14:40

L19vsL20

16:00

W19vsW20

17:30

Awards Ceremony

