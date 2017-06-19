FINA Men’s Water Polo World League To Kick Off In Russia

Eight of the world’s best teams, Australia, Croatia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia and USA will be competing in a round-robin format tournament in Ruza, Russia, from June 20-25 at the Super Final of the FINA Men’s Water Polo World League 2017.
The European teams qualified over a five-month preliminary tournament and Asian, Oceania and American teams grabbed their spot at the Intercontinental Tournament in Gold Coast (AUS).
The groups’ composition for the tournament unfolds as follows:
GROUP A: USA, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Italy
GROUP B: Australia, Croatia, Japan, Russia
Serbia, World League title holders since 2013 and current Olympic and World champions are the team to beat in Ruza. Croatia is another strong contingent with the 2012 Olympic title, while gold and silver Intercontinental Tournament medallists, respectively Australia and the U.S are other teams to watch for.
Ruza’s schedule (local time)
|DAY 1
June 20
|DAY 2
June 21
|DAY 3
June 22
|DAY 4
June 23
|DAY 5
June 24
|DAY 6
June 25
|15:20
CROvsJPN
16:40
SRBvsKAZ
18:00
USAvsITA
20:15
AUSvsRUS
|16:00
USAvsKAZ
17:20
SRBvsITA
18:40
AUSvsJPN
20:00
CROvsRUS
|16:00
CROvsAUS
17:20
SRBvsUSA
18:40
KAZvsITA
20:00
JPNvsRUS
|16:00
2Avs3B
17:20
3Avs2B
18:40
1Avs4B
20:00
4Avs1B
|16:00
L13vsL16
17:20
L14vsL15
18:40
W13vsW16
20:00
W14vsW15
|12:00
L17vsL18
13:20
W17vsW18
14:40
L19vsL20
16:00
W19vsW20
17:30
Awards Ceremony
Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA)
The Fédération Internationale de Natation, founded in 1908, is the governing body for aquatics worldwide. FINA’s five discipline Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Diving, Water Polo and Synchronised Swimming – are all included in the Olympic programme. High Diving made its first appearance in FINA events at the 2013 FINA World Championships. FINA counts 207 affiliated National Federations on the five continents and has its headquarters in Lausanne (SUI).
Press Release courtesy of FINA.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "FINA Men’s Water Polo World League To Kick Off In Russia"
So much for the Russia boycott by sports . Currently running is some Fussball Cup with all the big names .Its not the World Cup but apparently prestigious .
This makes many 2016 Twitter rants look a bit off . Lucky delet buttons exist .