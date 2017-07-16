FINA Medals for 2017 World Championships

The 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships is only 3 days old and has already awarded 28 medals on the shores of the Danube River and Lake Balaton.

True to its colors, FINA Has maintained a fairly traditional round medal design for this year’s World Championships. The medals feature, appropriately enough, the water features that serve as the backdrop for this year’s championships.

The banks of the Danube River, Europe’s second-longest river, is home to the newly-build Danube Arena, is host to swimming and diving. The Alfred Hajos National Swimming Stadium is on Margaret Island – in the middle of the Danube, surrounded on both sides by her rushing water.

Lake Balaton, located about 90 minutes away from Budapest, is one of Europe’s premier and most popular open water racing venues. Balaton is the largest lake in Central Europe and has been popular as a resort area for centuries. Among other duties, the lake hosted the 2014 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships – the 2nd edition.

These two enormous bodies of water sit inside a crescent moon shape on the round medal. A large FINA logo sits on the 9’oclock side of the logo, with the name of the meet (17th FINA World Championships Budapest-Balatonured) along the outside of the face of the medal.