Filip Orlicz Splits 47.27 SCM 100 Free at Polish Winter Junior Championships

2020 POLISH WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 11-13, 2020

Lublin, Poland

Short course meters (SCM)

The Polish Winter Junior Championships ran over the weekend, with a few standout performances from some of Poland’s top young swimmers.

In the men’s 17-18 age group, Kamil Sieradzki (born 2002) picked up a big win in the 200 free. While it was his only win on the weekend, Sieradzki popped a 1:45.74, taking home gold by almost two full seconds. Sieradzki did reach the podium again, though, in the 200 fly, grabbing bronze (1:57.03).

The 200 fly gold went to 2003-born Jan Zubik, winning by over two seconds with a 1:54.73.

In the 400 free relay, 100 free silver medalist Filip Orlicz blasted the best 100 free split (and only one under 49) anchoring Bielany Warszawa’s winning relay with a quick 47.27 split. He clocked a 48.16 in the individual event, finishing a fingernail behind champion Mateusz Chowaniec (48.15).

On the women’s side, in the 17-18 age group, Zuzanna Herasimowicz decimated the field in both backstroke races. Her big swim was in the 200 back, where she posted a 2:06.29 to win by over four seconds. She was also the only finisher under a minute in the 100 back, going 59.39. Herasimowicz is the Polish record-holder in the 200 back in short course, with a best of 2:04.86 from 2019.

Julia Maik, the 50 free champion (25.08), also put together the fastest 100 free split on the weekend. Anchoring Wlokniarz 1925 Kalisz’s 400 free relay, which placed fourth, she split a 54.04, the only sub-55 in the field.

Isabella Lojewski was a highlight in the 16-year-old category, winning the 200 fly gold in 2:16.49. The University of Florida ’26 commit also picked up bronze medals in the 200 free (2:04.01) and 400 free (4:22.11).

“I’m Polish-American and I’m proud of my Polish roots,” said Lojewski in an email to SwimSwam. “I always wanted to swim in my parents’ native country and finally had a chance. It was an absolutely amazing experience. So far everyone in Poland is supportive and welcomed me with open arms.”

Lojewksi, along with many of the top swimmers this past weekend, will head to Olsztyn for the Polish Winter National Championships later this month.

In the 15-year-old age group, Bartosz Staniszewski tallied four wins, getting the 800 free (8:16.71), 1500 free (15:34.84), 200 IM (2:04.19) and 400 IM (4:26.25). Adam Zdybel cranked out wins in the 100 free (50.36), 200 free (1:48.05) and 400 free (3:55.24). On the girls’ side, Paulina Cierpalowska dominated, picking up four victories, winning the 50 free (25.28), 100 free (55.08), 50 fly (26.38) and 100 fly (59.72). Laura Bernat was also stellar, winning both backstrokes (1:00.63/2:07.98) and the 400 IM (4:47.21).