Weyant & Sarasota Sharks Win Florida’s 18&U Virtual Championships

Like USA Swimming did with its Virtual Winter Junior Championships, Florida ran a state-wide virtual championship meet between four sites.

The Sarasota Sharks are currently in second place in those virtual national ranks, so it’s no surprise that they are also the Florida state champions by a wide margin.

You can find full meet details here. The Florida virtual meet was split between four sites. North Palm Beach Swim Club and South Florida Aquatic Club hosted meets on the first weekend, from December 4-6. Then the Sarasota Sharks and Clearwater Aquatic Team hosted their own meets on week two, from December 11-13.

Emma Weyant took over the top time in the national virtual meet in both the 500-yard free (4:38.39) and 400-yard IM (4:04.48). The 18-year-old Sarasota Shark was set to become a University of Virginia Cavalier this year, but joined a large list of top NCAA prospects deferring their enrollment amid the uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic and the coming Olympic year.

Weyant leads 6 events in the final Florida results: the 200 free (1:45.28), 400 IM (4:04.48), 200 IM (1:58.70), 500 free (4:38.39), 200 back (1:54.69), and 1650 free (16:09.74). Of those, the 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, and 200 back were all lifetime-bests.

Other swimmers who led the Florida virtual 18-and-under ranks in multiple events:

Other 18-and-under event leaders in the final results:

Aspen Gersper (SAS), 50 back: 25.91

Sara Stotler (PSA), 100 fly: 53.61

Mitchell Ledford (TCSC), 100 fly: 47.22

Hayden Kwan (USC), 100 back: 47.99

Olivia Dinehart (SOFL), 50 breast: 28.95

Thomas Nagle (TEAM), 50 breast: 25.55

Joaquin Vargas (AZFL), 500 free: 4:20.18

Mason Laur (T2), 200 fly: 1:46.15

Gracie Weyant (SYS), 200 breast: 2:13.03

Top 5 Teams: