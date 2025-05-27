Filip Nowacki Lowers British Age Record For 17-Yr-Old Boys In 200 Breaststroke

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Several records went down over the weekend at the 2025 AP Race International, the meet named after and organized by British Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty.

Among the impressive performances was a silver medal-garnering swim at the hands of 17-year-old Filip Nowacki of the host nation.

Racing in the final of the men’s 200m breaststroke, Nowacki stopped the clock at a time of 2:10.53, a new lifetime best.

That finished behind Dutch Olympic medalist Caspar Corbeau who grabbed gold in 2:08.21 and ahead of Austrian Luka Mladenovic who bagged the bronze in 2:11.79.

Nowacki opened in 1:02.59 and closed in 1:07.94 to get under the 2:11 threshold for the first time in his young career.

Entering this competition, Nowacki’s career-quickest mark sat at the 2:11.09 notched as the runner-up in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Aquatics GB Championships. That established a new British Age Record for 17-year-old boys, meaning that his 2:10.53 here lowered that benchmark down even further.

Nowacki earned silver in this event at last year’s European Junior Championships, clocking a time of 2:12.74 there in Lithuania. He’s dropped over 2 seconds off of that performance in less than a year, giving Great Britain something to cheer about with such a trajectory with LA 2028 just three years ahead.