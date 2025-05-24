2025 AP Race International: Global Talent On Display

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL
- Saturday, May 24th – Monday, May 26th
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
The AP Race International is back and better than ever, with the third edition of the annual event named after Olympic champion Adam Peaty giving us a huge array of international talent ready to rumble this weekend.
Action kicked off today, Friday, May 24th and spans Monday, May 26th, as athletes contest an Olympic schedule at the storied London Aquatics Centre.
A £21,500 (~29,000) prize pot is on the line with cash winnings distributed as follows, based on overall Aqua points for men and women combined:
- 1st – £10,000 (~$13,400 USD)
- 2nd – £5,000 (~$6,700 USD)
- 3rd – £2,500 (~$3,400 USD)
- 4th – £1,500 (~$2,000 USD)
- 5th – £1,000 (~$1,300 USD)
Even with multiple nations’ World Championship Trials already having taken place as well as the Mare Nostrum Tour on its last stop in Canet, world ranking-rattling times were on display to begin this competition.
For instance, the men’s 1500m freestyle saw 23-year-old Oliver Klemet fire off a time of 14:41.91 to take the event in the sole time of the field under the 15:00 barrier.
Klemet outperformed German teammate Florian Wellbrock, the pool and open water Olympic medalist who was next to the wall in 15:01.28.
USA’s Jiarui Xue rounded out the podium in 15:37.65.
As for Klemet, his time this evening was within striking distance of his season-best and lifetime best of 14:39.03 notched at Germany’s World Championship Trials earlier this month.
It was there that Wellbrock crushed a world-leading performance of 14:36.25 and runner-up Sven Schwarz produced 14:36.82 to reconfigure the season’s world rankings.
2024-2025 LCM Men 1500 Free
Wellbrock
14:36.25
|2
|Sven
SCHWARZ
|GER
|14:36.82
|05/04
|3
|Oliver
Klemet
|GER
|14:39.03
|05/04
|4
|Daniel
Wiffen
|IRL
|14.42.71
|04/16
|5
|Dávid
BETLEHEM
|HUN
|14:48.73
|04/09
24-year-old Florine Gaspard was just off her best-ever performance in the women’s 50m freestyle tonight.
The Belgian clocked a time of 24.54, falling just .12 outside her national record of 24.42 produced at April’s Swim Open Stockholm.
She led a trio of sub-25-second performers this evening, with Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen registering 24.74 for runner-up and Czech racer Barbora Janickova rounding out the podium in 24.95.
The current world record holder in the men’s 400m free, Lukas Märtens of Germany, reaped gold in tonight’s men’s 200m backstroke final.
The 24-year-old registered a gold medal-worthy result of 1:56.50 to get to the wall nearly a second ahead of the competition. That was just off his season-best of 1:56.00 nabbed at the German Swimming Championships earlier this month.
Great Britain’s World Championships qualifier Oliver Morgan touched next in 1:57.23 while teammate Luke Greenbank bagged the bronze in 1:57.68.
22-year-old Morgan ranks as the #2 performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 1:55.55 put on the books at April’s Aquatics GB Championships.
The women’s 200m fly saw 24-year-old Keanna MacInnes produce a time of 2:06.93, beating the 2:07.14 she notched at the Aquatics GB Championships.
She was fast enough to hold off Emily Richards who clocked 2:08.61 as runner-up, followed by reigning 400m IM world champion Freya Colbert who turned in a time of 2:12.44 for bronze.
Additional Notes
- We reported how Lauren Cox established a new British national record of 27.15 in the women’s 50m backstroke. That got the edge over runner-up Roos Vanotterdijk who registered 27.81 to equal her own Belgian national record notched at last month’s Swim Open Stockholm. Bronze went to Maaike de Waard who hit a time of 28.37.
- Max Litchfield, the Brit who finished in 4th place at the past 3 Olympics, captured the men’s 400m IM title in 4:16.46. He took the British national title in a World Championships-worthy result of 4:11.59 last month to check in as the world’s 5th-quickest performer on the season.
- Dutch Olympian Nyls Korstanje nabbed gold in the men’s 100m fly in a time of 51.43. That was enough to hold off Ed Mildred of the host nation who turned in 51.96 followed by Austrian Lukas Edl who hit 52.45 for bronze.
- British national champion Angharad Evans produced a result of 2:24.34 to win the women’s 200m breast ahead of Abbie Wood (2:25.54) and Estonian Eneli Jefimova (2:25.59).
- The men’s 50m free saw Olympic silver medalist command the field, putting up a winning time of 21.69. That fell just .02 outside the 21.67 time he logged at the Aquatics GB Championships to rank 7th in the world this season. Tom Fannon of Ireland was next to the wall in 21.96 while Jacob Mills posted 22.12. Mills, just 18 years of age, was one of the breakout stars of the Aquatics GB Championships. The teen qualified for the World Championsips in the 50m and 100m free.
- Germany’s Isabel Gose topped the women’s 400m free podium in 4:07.16 as one of two performers under the 4:10 barrier. Joining her was open water Olympic medalist Moesha Johnson of Australia who logged 4:09.00.
- Dutch Olympian Caspar Corbeau was the first of three men to get under the minute barrier in the 100m breaststroke tonight. 24-year-old former University of Texas Longhorn Corbeau hit 59.45 followed by Austrian Luka Mladenovic who touched in 59.94. Lukas Matzerath of Germany rounded out the podium in 59.99 for the bronze medal.
Is it a larger prize pot than Mare Nostrum?
Some pretty snappy swims
Caspar 59.06 in prelims
Impressed with how the Brits are shaping up.
There was also a mixed freestyle relay at the start of the evening session and it threw up some good swims – Richards (48.25), Scott (48.38) and Dean (48.99) all went sub 49 leading off their teams.
53-55 100 free splits for all 6 women aswell. Anderson with a 53 high.
Wood’s 54.02 in particular was very impressive, I think her fastest relay split since the 2021 Olympics.
Also Jacob Mills with a 48.34 split