2025 AP Race International: Global Talent On Display

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 24th – Monday, May 26th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Meet Central

Entries/Results

The AP Race International is back and better than ever, with the third edition of the annual event named after Olympic champion Adam Peaty giving us a huge array of international talent ready to rumble this weekend.

Action kicked off today, Friday, May 24th and spans Monday, May 26th, as athletes contest an Olympic schedule at the storied London Aquatics Centre.

A £21,500 (~29,000) prize pot is on the line with cash winnings distributed as follows, based on overall Aqua points for men and women combined:

1st – £10,000 (~$13,400 USD)

2nd – £5,000 (~$6,700 USD)

3rd – £2,500 (~$3,400 USD)

4th – £1,500 (~$2,000 USD)

5th – £1,000 (~$1,300 USD)

Even with multiple nations’ World Championship Trials already having taken place as well as the Mare Nostrum Tour on its last stop in Canet, world ranking-rattling times were on display to begin this competition.

For instance, the men’s 1500m freestyle saw 23-year-old Oliver Klemet fire off a time of 14:41.91 to take the event in the sole time of the field under the 15:00 barrier.

Klemet outperformed German teammate Florian Wellbrock, the pool and open water Olympic medalist who was next to the wall in 15:01.28.

USA’s Jiarui Xue rounded out the podium in 15:37.65.

As for Klemet, his time this evening was within striking distance of his season-best and lifetime best of 14:39.03 notched at Germany’s World Championship Trials earlier this month.

It was there that Wellbrock crushed a world-leading performance of 14:36.25 and runner-up Sven Schwarz produced 14:36.82 to reconfigure the season’s world rankings.

24-year-old Florine Gaspard was just off her best-ever performance in the women’s 50m freestyle tonight.

The Belgian clocked a time of 24.54, falling just .12 outside her national record of 24.42 produced at April’s Swim Open Stockholm.

She led a trio of sub-25-second performers this evening, with Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen registering 24.74 for runner-up and Czech racer Barbora Janickova rounding out the podium in 24.95.

The current world record holder in the men’s 400m free, Lukas Märtens of Germany, reaped gold in tonight’s men’s 200m backstroke final.

The 24-year-old registered a gold medal-worthy result of 1:56.50 to get to the wall nearly a second ahead of the competition. That was just off his season-best of 1:56.00 nabbed at the German Swimming Championships earlier this month.

Great Britain’s World Championships qualifier Oliver Morgan touched next in 1:57.23 while teammate Luke Greenbank bagged the bronze in 1:57.68.

22-year-old Morgan ranks as the #2 performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 1:55.55 put on the books at April’s Aquatics GB Championships.

The women’s 200m fly saw 24-year-old Keanna MacInnes produce a time of 2:06.93, beating the 2:07.14 she notched at the Aquatics GB Championships.

She was fast enough to hold off Emily Richards who clocked 2:08.61 as runner-up, followed by reigning 400m IM world champion Freya Colbert who turned in a time of 2:12.44 for bronze.

