Lauren Cox Nails British 50 Back Record On Day One Of 2025 AP Race International

2025 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL

Saturday, May 24th – Monday, May 26th

London Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

The 2025 AP Race International, named for Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty, saw a pair of national records bite the dust to open this year’s edition.

Racing in the women’s 50m backstroke final this evening at the storied London Aquatics Centre, Lauren Cox produced a new British national record while Roos Vanotterdijk matched her own Belgian national record en route to landing on the podium

24-year-old Cox stopped the clock at a swift 27.15, a new lifetime best which overtook the former British national standard of 27.19, Olympian Kathleen Dawson put on the books at the 2021 European Championships.

As for Vanotterdijk, her silver medal-garnering performance of 27.81 equalled the same time she produced at last month’s Swim Open Stockholm.

Not to be missed was Dutch swimmer Maaike de Waard who rounded out tonight’s podium in 28.37.

Cox was one of Aquatics GB’s discretionary picks for this summer’s World Championships, so her performance here was merely icing on the cake for the 24-year-old.

She now ranks 4th in the world on the season.