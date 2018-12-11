Fantine Lesaffre Ties French Record In Winning 400 IM Bronze

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After narrowly missing the mark in the prelims, Fantine Lesaffre hit the French Record right on the nose in the final of the women’s 400 IM, clocking a time of 4:27.31 to win bronze in the Short Course World Championship final.

Both Lesaffre (4:27.74) and Lara Grangeon (4:27.91) had come close to Grangeon’s National Record of 4:27.31 from the 2015 European Championships in the heats, and it was Lesaffre who managed to match the time in the final.

Her swim earned her the bronze medal, trailing Hungarian Katinka Hosszu (4:21.40) and American Melanie Margalis (4:25.84). The win for Hosszu is her third straight in the event. Grangeon placed 5th in 4:29.56.

This continues Lesaffre’s run of success in this event, as she is coming off a breakout gold medal victory at the LC European Championships where she also set a new French Record in 4:34.17. Her other major international medal came one year ago at the SC European Championships, where she took bronze in 4:30.68.

