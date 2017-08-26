Eva Merrell Scratches 100 Fly Heats on Day 5 of Junior Worlds

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships
- Wednesday, August 23 – Monday, August 28, 2017
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis (USA)
- Heats 9:30 am EDT / Semifinals and Finals 6 pm EDT (GMT-5)
- Meet Central
- Meet info
- Schedule
- Entries book
- Omega results
- TV/Webcast schedule (USA)
- Live stream NBC Sports
- Live stream FINA (Heats and finals, for subscribers only. Not available in USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Brunei, China)
- Live stream FINA YouTube (Heats only, free of charge)
All members of Sunday morning’s circle-seeded heats (top 24 athletes for 50s and 100s; top 16 for 200s and 400s) are expected to report to their respective heats and lanes, with one exception: USA’s Eva Merrell, the number 4 seed in the women’s 100 fly, does not appear on the start list. It was Merrell’s only individual event at World Junior Swimming Championships.
In the women’s 4×100 free, neither Turkey nor Great Britain will field a relay team in Sunday’s heats.
Sunday, 27 August 2017
Men’s 100m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
- Meet: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015
Start list M100free
Women’s 100m Butterfly – heats
- WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
- Meet: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015
Start list W100fly
Men’s 400m Individual Medley – heats
- WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
- Meet: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013
Start list M400IM
Women’s 50m Freestyle – heats
- WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
- Meet: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013
Start list W50free
Men’s 50m Breaststroke – heats
- WJR: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
- Meet: 27.74, Peter John Stevens (SLO), 2013
Start list M50breast
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats
- WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
- Meet: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
Start list W4x100free
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats
- WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
- Meet: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015
Start list W1500free
