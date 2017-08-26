Eva Merrell Scratches 100 Fly Heats on Day 5 of Junior Worlds

6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships

All members of Sunday morning’s circle-seeded heats (top 24 athletes for 50s and 100s; top 16 for 200s and 400s) are expected to report to their respective heats and lanes, with one exception: USA’s Eva Merrell, the number 4 seed in the women’s 100 fly, does not appear on the start list. It was Merrell’s only individual event at World Junior Swimming Championships.

In the women’s 4×100 free, neither Turkey nor Great Britain will field a relay team in Sunday’s heats.

Sunday, 27 August 2017

Men’s 100m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 47.58, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2016
  • Meet: 48.47, Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 2015

Start list M100free

Women’s 100m Butterfly – heats

  • WJR: 56.46, Penny Oleksiak (CAN), 2016
  • Meet: 58.28, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2015

Start list W100fly

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – heats

  • WJR: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
  • Meet: 4:14.97, Gunnar Bentz (USA), 2013

Start list M400IM

Women’s 50m Freestyle – heats

  • WJR: 24.48, Rikako Ikee (JPN), 2017
  • Meet: 25.02, Rozaliy Nasretdinova (RUS), 2013

Start list W50free

Men’s 50m Breaststroke – heats

  • WJR: 26.97, Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 2017
  • Meet: 27.74, Peter John Stevens (SLO), 2013

Start list M50breast

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – heats

  • WJR: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015
  • Meet: 3:39.87, Australia, 2015

Start list W4x100free

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – slow heats

  • WJR: 15:28.36, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2014
  • Meet: 16:05.61, Simona Quadarella (ITA), 2015

Start list W1500free

 

SwimmerTX

Is she even at the meet

10 seconds ago
