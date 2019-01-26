European Swimmers Meet in Luxembourg for “Athletes Association” Update

The International Swimming League, an upstart swimming league backed by Russian billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin, announced on Friday evening that a number of European swimming superstars met earlier in the day in Luxembourg to continue discussions about the formation of an athletes’ association. The meetings took place around the backdrop of this weekend’s EuroMeet in Luxembourg.

Katinka Hosszu, Sarah Sjostrom, Ben Proud, Georgia Davies, Fabio Scozzoli, and Luca Dotto were the named attendees in the ISL release. While the ISL and the athletes’ association are two separate entities (that, ultimately, will sit on opposite sides of the table in league negotiations), the association is being formed at the urging of Grigorishin and the ISL executive. Grigorishin has also offered services for the initial management of the athletes’ association, including in potential negotiations with FINA for distribution of revenue.

Quotes from involved athletes: