Celebrity Big Brother Season 2: Episode 4 Live Recap

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER – SEASON 2
- January 21 – February 13, 2019
- Channel: CBS
- Start Time: 8 PM ET (Sunday, January 27th will be at 10)
- Primer / Full Cast
Ryan Lochte is back for episode 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, carrying a lot of tension around his fellow houseguests. After an attempt to a sextuplet alliance, we see the girls going against Lochte and Jonathan Bennett. Tonight, we find out which of the 3 nominated houseguests with get the boot and be the first celebrity evicted. Among the 3 are Anthony Sacrumucci, Tom Green, and Lochte-ally Bennett.
As we see Lochte and Bennett staying strong in their alliance, will it be enough to keep Bennett in the game? Will all this tension on Lochte affect him for the next eviction?
Episode 4 Live Updates:
- After Ricky doesn’t use his veto, Lochte notices in the mirror that Tamar and Natalie subtly gave a high five to each other. He’s starting to notice his alliance with the other girls falling apart.
- Not Lochte related, but Scarumucci revealed himself as the fake houseguest, and opted out of the competition. New twist he revealed, a new houseguest must be nominated.
- Lochte nominated Kandi, claiming because of a personality clash.
- Lochte revealed to Jonathan if he wins the open veto, he’s putting Lolo on the block.
- After a random draw, Lochte, along with Jonathan, Tom, Kato, Dina, and Kandi, are selected to compete for the second veto. The competition: find out how many true Mooch articles there are in the room.
- Lochte went to confront Lolo after noticing her massive shade. He tries to hide the fact he did ‘backdoor’ to save more drama.
- Kato used the veto he won for Tom. Lochte now has to nominate another houseguest for eviction.
- Lochte’s choice: Joey.
Lochte is running this house!