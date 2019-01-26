Celebrity Big Brother Season 2: Episode 4 Live Recap

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER – SEASON 2

January 21 – February 13, 2019

Channel: CBS

Start Time: 8 PM ET (Sunday, January 27th will be at 10)

Primer / Full Cast

Ryan Lochte is back for episode 3 of Celebrity Big Brother, carrying a lot of tension around his fellow houseguests. After an attempt to a sextuplet alliance, we see the girls going against Lochte and Jonathan Bennett. Tonight, we find out which of the 3 nominated houseguests with get the boot and be the first celebrity evicted. Among the 3 are Anthony Sacrumucci, Tom Green, and Lochte-ally Bennett.

As we see Lochte and Bennett staying strong in their alliance, will it be enough to keep Bennett in the game? Will all this tension on Lochte affect him for the next eviction?

Episode 4 Live Updates: