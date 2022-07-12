Erika Pelaez Clocks 52.63 Yards 100 Back at ST NITRO Elite Meet

2022 ST NITRO SSDL Elite Camp Meet

July 1, 2022

Nitro Bee Cave, Bee Cave, TX

SCY (25 yards)

Bee Cave, TX played host to the ST NITRO SSDL Elite Camp Meet on July 1, featuring yards racing from some of the fastest teenagers from around the country. Teams from all over brought swimmers to the one day meet.

The women’s 100 back saw some great performances, led by Eagle Aquatics 15-year-old Erika Pelaez. Swimming a 52.63, Pelaez was just off her personal best of 52.26. She swam a well-split race, taking it out in 25.88 and coming home in 26.75. Behind her was fellow 15-year-old Leah Shackley (Blair Regional Y) in 53.23. For Shackley, the swim was also just off her best of 52.42. She was out in 26.24 and back in 26.99, slightly slower than Pelaez on both laps.

For Pelaez, the 100 back marked just one of her 3 victories at the meet. She also won the women’s 200 free in 1:49.01, as well as the 100 free in 50.69.

Greater Somerset Y’s Emily Thompson (16) put up a strong performance in the women’s 100 breast, taking the event in 1:03.65. Thompson, like Pelaez, was a triple event winner, also claiming victory in the women’s 200 IM (2:00.27) and 100 fly (54.79).

Eagle Aquatics 15-year-old Kaii Winkler was in great shape as well, winning the men’s 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. In the 50 free, Winkler clocked a 20.44, marking a new personal best. He was 1:37.22, over a second off his personal best. He closed out his meet with a 44.82 in the 100 free.

Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers 18-year-old Ozan Kalafat was another triple event winner. He put up solid times in all 3 races, winning the men’s 200 IM in 1:50.79, 500 free in 4:32.32, and 100 breast in 56.08.