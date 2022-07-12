17-Year-Old Ethan Harrington Clocks LCM PBs of 23.46/50.99 in 50/100 FR

2022 Arena Grand Challenge

June 30 – July 3, 2022

Clovis North High School, Fresno, CA

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Clovis North High School played host to the 2022 arena Grand Challenge over the 4th of July weekend, seeing some of the top swimmers in Southern California go head-to-head.

DART 18-year-old and Arizona recruit Hayden Ghufran kicked the meet off with a bang, swimming an 8:21.27 to win the men’s 800 free. He got into the wall first by 4 seconds, taking 4.53 seconds off his personal best in the process. Moreover, Ghufran picked up a Speedo Summer Junior Nationals cut with the performance. He put together an phenomenal race, splitting 4:10.05 on the first 400, and coming home in 4:11.22.

Ghufran was one of the top men’s swimmers in the meet, also winning the 400 free and 100 fly. In the 400 free, Ghufran clocked a 4:02.72, which comes in 1.02 seconds off his personal best. He swam a new personal best in the 100 fly, touching the wall in 55.38. Ghufran also showed off his ability at any freestyle distance, clocking new personal bests in the 50 free (23.58) and 100 free (51.22).

PASA 17-year-old Ethan Harrington was on fire in the men’s sprints. In the 50 free, Harrington clocked a 23.46, marking a new personal best. He went on to swim a 50.99 in the 100 free, dipping under 51 seconds for the first time in his career.

PASA 16-year-old Andrew Jin won the men’s 200 free in a new personal best of 1:53.66, blowing away his previous best of 1:56.71. That swim marks a new Summer Junior Nationals cut for Jin as well. There was an error with the splits on his race, but his last 50 split of 28.84 is still showing, meaning he still had quite a bit of speed left coming home. Jin won the men’s 200 IM as well, swimming a 2:08.12. That marks a personal best by a whopping 5.38 seconds, and another Summer Junior Nationals cut.

SCSC 14-year-old Davina Huang had a great performance in the women’s 200 fly, winning the event in 2:17.97. That swim marks Huang’s first time under 2:18 in the event. She was very consistent through the race, splitting 35.46, 35.90, and 35.70 on each of the last 3 50s respectively.

SMST 16-year-old Ava Chavez swam a new personal best of 1:01.98 en route to winning the women’s 100 fly, dipping under 1:02 for the first time in her career. Perhaps most impressively, that swim came on the back end of a tough double. Chavez also swam the women’s 200 free, the event directly preceding the 100 fly, winning that race as well with a 2:04.70.

PASA’s Kelsey Zhang won the women’s 800 free on the first night of the meet, swimming an 8:59.49. The time came in off her personal best of 8:56.01, but the 14-year-old was still first into the finish by 9 seconds.