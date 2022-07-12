Happy National Pool Day: The SwimSwam Staff Picks their Favorite Pools

Swimmers know that no pool is the “exact” same. Some are fast and some are slow. Some cherish memories, and some are places of tears. Either way, swimmers spend plenty of time in many different pools throughout their careers and most swimmers end up having a “favorite” pool.
Today is National Pool Day so here we will be listing *most* of the SwimSwam staff’s favorite pools.
Anya Pelshaw
Favorite Pool: IUPUI Natatorium aka IU Natatorium aka “The Nat” aka “Indy” aka “Ooo-weee-pooo-weeee”
Why is it your favorite: The IUPUI Natatorium has many memories for me. I feel the pool shows the many ups and downs that swimmers (and athletes) go through. Every meet I have attended in the pool I have at least gone one best time, but I also never dropped at the same meet in my best event, the 100 fly. I’ve made finals in the pool and missed finals in this pool. I’ve shared memories with my teammates including winning the 2020 Circle City Classic at this pool. It also always feels fast.
Braden Keith
Favorite Pool: Laugardalslaug Pool in Reykjavik, Iceland
Why is it your favorite: “The Laugardalslaug pool in suburban Reykjavik is a meeting ground for every type of swimming and all of the community that swimming can create. While kids practice inside, locals swim laps outside in front of a huge grandstand. The leisure pool features splashers and sunbathers – and a giant water slide. But the real peak is about a dozen hottubs of different temperatures (including one of salt water) to help us swammers soothe our aching muscles after a grueling 800 meter workout.”
James Sutherland
Favorite Pool: Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada
Why is it your favorite: “Due to the Canadian winters, there are essentially no outdoor pools used for competition in Ontario. This was the only pool I ever raced in outdoors and knowing the history behind it (and the sun glaring in your eyes causing you to hit the lane rope doing backstroke) gave it a spectacle feel unlike any other.”
Retta Race
Favorite Pool: Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio
Why is it your favorite: “Practiced there for club & high school, was SCM which helped yards meets feel super short! Locker rooms still from 1970s!”
Reid Carlson
Favorite Pool: The now forever closed, pool at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas
Why is it your favorite: “That lane there, lane 1, is where I broke a minute for the first time (58.23) in the 100 yard butterfly and made my first official state cut! This is where I swam every day after school from 8th grade through graduating high school. We swam outside in the summers. It’s not the nicest pool I’ve ever swam in, and no one will ever swim in it again, but it’s where I developed the love for swimming that I have now.”
Yanyan Li
Favorite Pool: Drew University in Madison, New Jersey
Why is it your favorite: “It’s one of the first pools I swam in. It’s also where my high school team practiced back during my freshman year of HS so a lot of my first-ever experiences being involved in the sport of swimming were at that pool. The pool was always freezing cold, but I have a lot of great memories from there.”
Andrew Mering
Favorite Pool: Baraboo Outdoor Pool in Baraboo, Wisconsin
Why is it your favorite: “24 yards 1 foot by 49 yards 1 foot. 12 lap lanes. Only 6 with blocks. The jankyness is the point. I grew up swimming in a league with this pool (my home pool), a 22 yard pool, a 35 yard pool, a bunch of 25 meter pools and a championship meet contested in yards (the only regulation yards meet of the season). That creates a situation where winning the race is everything and time is less important, because so many of the pools are different lengths it’s hard to compare. Pure racing. I loved it.”
Sophie Kaufman
Favorite Pool: Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, Massachusetts
Why is it your favorite: “I haven’t actually gotten to swim here yet, but my childhood club team bought the 2012 Olympic Trials pool. It took them until 2020 to get it in the ground and ready for use. I think all the halfway broken down pools we used to swim in, and it’s nice to see that all the current swimmers get to train in such a nice place ”
Robert Gibbs
Favorite Pool: Collegiate School Aquatics Center in Richmond, Virginia
Why is it your favorite: “I used to coach a high school team where often 1/3 to 1/2 of our swimmers were brand new to the sport, and it was neat getting to watch them as one of their first competitive experiences was racing in a former Olympic Trials pool.”
Annika Johnson
Favorite Pool: Janet Evans Sports Complex in Fullerton, California
Why is it your favorite: “Watching the California sunrises, sunsets, and the occasional rainbow from the water became my favorite part of training at this pool, alongside the green parrots that nest in the trees in the summertime and interrupt my coach every other set. Here, I swam an unforgettably painful 1500 freestyle that I accidentally cold-turkeyed, but still somehow swam a lifetime best time because of my determination to keep up with my sister.”
Anne Lepesant
PJD is the bomb! I don’t know one swimmer in the Montreal area who isn’t excited for PJD season in the summer. It’s such a treat to swim there, even in the rec pool!
Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. Wish they would still host CIAC and CT Seniors
Favorite pool to train in:
LCM pool at the Little Rock Racquet Club
Favorite pool I have raced in:
ISHOF Aquatic Center in Ft. Lauderdale
Coolest pool I have ever trained in:
The old field house at University of Iowa (rest in peace).
Forgot honorable mention:
Coolest pool I ever competed in:
The “Rock Quarry” in Kentucky. The Lakeside club team’s pool. For those that have never seen or heard of it…it is, literally, an old rock quarry filled with water.
It doesn’t look anything like it did in the 1970s and ’80s when I swam there, but Springbrook in Lafayette, California was my home pool for age group swimming, and stirs up a lot of special memories, so it will always be my favorite pool (thus the username).
@James – Ontario does have at least one outdoor swim meet! The Thames Outdoor Pool in London, Ontario is a beautiful LCM city-run pool. London Aquatic Club normally hosts a big LCM meet there every summer although sadly it’s closed this summer for repairs.
Come visit next summer when it re-opens!
As someone who grew up in Southern California and peaked in high school, my pick would be the pool at ELACC. 25 yards by 8 lanes, old school fixed-width and tiled. CIF championships were held here back in the day. Small and indoor meant it could get really loud. The huge windows opposite the stands could be opened in early May when it was balmy outside. Something crazy like 16 feet in the deep end. Jeff Kostoff went 4:16.39 here in 1984 and my HS team were volunteers to hand out the medals. For me the place was magical.
https://rs.locationshub.com/Home/LocationDetail?rsLocationId=050-10090882
I hope Braden’s at least been to that pool in Iceland.
Also, BSI in Wellesley was the 2012 trials pool, not 2008. (It’s also not 50m anymore, because they didn’t have enough space. Insane bummer.)
I’d pick this outdoor pool at a Lifetime Fitness I swam like at once in SLC. It had a real cool view of the mountains.
I sure have!
The weirdest part about pools in Iceland is that not only do you have to shower before getting in, but there’s a person whose entire job is to watch you shower fully naked and make sure that you’ve sufficiently cleaned the parts that the monitor believes you should have sufficiently cleaned.
i’ve found my dream job
>a grueling 800 meter workout
This guy swims.
Fun article!