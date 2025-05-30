Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Enter SwimSwam’s Pick ‘Em Contest For The 2025 U.S. National Championships!

Comments: 3

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 U.S. National Championships are wide open. Which young stars will be this year’s biggest breakout? What events will Kate Douglass swim? Who’s going to qualify in the men’s breaststroke events? If you think you know how all the action will unfold in Indianapolis, it’s time to put those predictions to the test in our 2025 U.S. National Championship Pick’Em Contest!

Click Here to Enter 

Thank you to Andrew Mering for setting up the game!

The contest is open now and will be live until the evening of Monday, June 2nd, when the competition will close ahead of the first prelims session on Tuesday morning.

If you need help making picks, we’re publishing event-by-event previews and updating our preview index.

Read on for a refresher on the scoring system and prize eligibility.

Scoring System

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

  • 1st – 7 points
  • 2nd – 5 points
  • 3rd – 4 points
  • 4th – 3 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 4 but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point. Note that on the psych sheet, most swimmers are entered for the 50s of stroke with 100 times, so make sure you scroll through if you don’t immediately see the swimmer you’re looking for.

Picks will close at 8pm Eastern Time on Monday, June 2, and at that time, we will post everyone’s picks for them to see.

You may go in and edit your responses up until the form closes. You can also use this “edit responses” ability to go in and print or save your answers.

The tiebreaker for prizes, if necessary, will be the most correctly picked winners in the relevant time period, then 2nd-place finishers, then 3rd-place finishers, etc. in the relevant time period.

Prizes

TBA 

Official Rules

Anybody is eligible to play, but only certain people are eligible for prizes. For starters, only one entry per person is allowed. If we discover that you have made multiple entries, we may disqualify all of your entries.

To win prizes, entrants must:

  • Be 18 or older
  • Accept responsibility for any and all taxes
  • Accept responsibility for any impact on high school or college eligibility
  • Be a legal resident of the United States or Canada (prizes will only be mailed to these countries)
  • Must enter contest using their real name
  • No purchase is required for entry
  • Agree to allow SwimSwam to provide their personal information to the sponsor in order to distribute prizes

As always, you may still enter if you aren’t eligible for prizes–bragging rights are one of the best prizes around.

Click Here to Enter 

Patra
4 minutes ago

Having to pick top 4 in men’s 50 breast really kills me.

RealCrocker5040
21 minutes ago

Michael Andrew will beat Heilman in the 100 fly

PFA
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
1 minute ago

As of now MA is more likely to miss the team than Heilman not making the team in this event

