Emre Sakci Snatches European Record, Becomes #3 All-Time In Men’s 50 Breast

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

Iron swimmer Emre Sakci followed up his Turkish National Record swim from last week with an even better performance in the men’s 50 breaststroke in the International Swimming League’s fourth match, setting a new European Record in a time of 25.50.

Sakci’s swim overtakes the previous mark held by Russia’s Vladimir Morozov, who clocked 25.51 to win the European SC title (over Sakci) last December. He also downs his 25.74 Turkish Record set earlier this season.

Sakci, 22, is now the third-fastest performer of all-time, only trailing South Africans Cameron van der Burgh (25.25) and Roland Schoeman (25.45).

Sakci’s 25.74 from the first match had put him ninth in the all-time rankings.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 25.25 2009
2 Roland Schoeman (RSA) 25.45 2009
3 Emre Sakci (TUR) 25.50 2020
4 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 25.51 2019
5 Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) 25.62 2017
6 Felipe Franca (BRA) 25.63 2014
7 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) 25.64 2020
8 Kirill Prigoda (RUS) 25.68 2017
9 Adam Peaty (GBR) 25.70 2017
10 Nic Fink (USA) 25.75 2019

In terms of historical performances, Sakci’s swim ranks sixth all-time, and is the third-fastest in a textile suit. The two swims that sit atop that leaderboard both come from van der Burgh, who went 25.41 at the 2018 SC Worlds and 25.49 at the 2017 World Cup meet in Berlin.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 25.25 2009
2 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 25.41 2018
3 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 25.43 2009
4 Roland Schoeman (RSA) 25.45 2009
5 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 25.49 2017
6 Emre Sakci (TUR) 25.50 2020
7 Vladimir Morozov (RUS) 25.51 2019
T-8 Roland Schoeman (RSA) 25.58 2009
T-8 Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) 25.58 2009
T-10 Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) 25.62 2017
T-10 Fabio Scozzoli (ITA) 25.62 2019

Sakci earned a staggering 24 points for Iron from the swim, topping all but three swimmers in the field by the allotted jackpot time to steal points from finishers four through eight.

